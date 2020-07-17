The Emily Atack Show is coming to ITV2 later this year

Emily Atack is to front her very own sketch show on ITV2 this year.

The Emily Atack Show will see the Inbetweeners actress and I'm A Celebrity star taking to the stage to perform stand up and present themed sketches.

The actress, writer and TV personality will also show off hilarious impressions of well-loved celebrities, from Gemma Collins to Holly Willoughby.

The 6 part series will air this autumn on ITV2 with a start date to be confirmed.

Each episode covers a different theme, including Dating, Going Out, Friends, Family, Image and Adulting. Each show topic will allow Emily to not only have real fun with her comedy but also explore her own life experiences and showcase her loveable, unfiltered self.

Emily Atack said: “I am thrilled to be announcing this.

"I want to create and write a sketch show that gives snap shots into the weird and hilarious world of everyday life as a young (ish) person.

"I can guarantee whatever age you are you will relate in some way! It’s a dream come true, since I was a child this is the kind of television I’ve wanted to make and be part of. I can’t quite believe it.”

Head of ITV's Digital Channels, Paul Mortimer added: "Since her appearance in the I'm A Celebrity Jungle a couple of years ago, Emily's star has been on the rise.

"We've been privileged to work with her a few times since on ITV2 and seen her unique brand of 'every-woman' comedy develop, engaging young audiences especially.

"Emily's name is in the title of this new show so it will therefore showcase her own fantastic range and versatility as an actress, mimic and stand-up comedy star."

News of the new show is the latest project for Emily since finishing I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here as runner up in 2018.

Last year saw her own TV series Adulting on channel W and Emily's new book, 'Are We There Yet?' alongside her hit tour Talk Thirty To Me.

PICTURE: Instagram/@emilyatackofficial/ITV2