Sheridan Smith to star in Cilla The Musical tour based on hit ITV series

Sheridan Smith is to star in a UK tour of Cilla The Musical.

Cilla The Musical is a stage adaption adaptation of the critically acclaimed hit ITV television miniseries, Cilla.

Sheridan will reprise her role of Cilla Black having previously won acclaim for her portrayal of the nation’s favourite singer and TV personality in Jeff Pope’s BAFTA award-winning programme.

The musical will open at the Liverpool Empire for a 4-week residency this September before heading out across the country.

It tells the extraordinary story of the ordinary girl from Liverpool whose teenage dreams of stardom lead her to becoming one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers of all time.

The musical score is the ultimate soundtrack to the 60’s including Cilla’s greatest hits Anyone Who Had a Heart, Alfie and Something Tells Me.

Other cast alongside Sheridan is to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Sheridan has revealed she'd love to return for a new series of Gavin & Stacey.

Sheridan played Rudi, sister to co-creator James Corden's character Smithy, in the original series but didn't appear in the 2019 Christmas special.

However she told The Sun newspaper: "I’d definitely come back for a series.

“I’m not in touch with James — he lives in America.

“If I saw him here, we’d hug.

“I’ve got a lot of love for him but we don’t see each other.”