JLS were the music stars of this weekend's (March 14) Saturday Night Takeaway.

The group joined hosts Ant and Dec for a big musical performance tonight.

They closed the latest episode with a spectacular End Of The Show Show with a medley of their hit songs.

JLS, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2008, recently announced a huge comeback tour with tickets on sale now.

You can watch JLS perform on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway in the video below...

Elsewhere on this week's Takeaway, Joanna Lumley graced the stage as Star Guest Announcer, Stephen Mulhern hosted a surprise stunt at Magic Mike in London, and the Men in Brown continued on their intergalactic quest to find out which mystery celebrity has the squits.

Also tonight, with help from realistic prosthetic costumes, the boys became two Pandas called Howai and Wayai at London Zoo in a new feature called Don’t Feed The Pandas.

A realistic Panda enclosure was created at the Zoo as children along with their teachers visited the animals. Once the adults weren’t looking the Panda’s Howai and Wayai started trying to persuade the kids to give them the Zoo keepers lunch.

Plus, Fleur East delivered a Place On The Plane to one lucky viewer’s front door live on the show in a brand new game involving a fish and chip takeaway.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs on ITV at 7PM on Saturday nights.

You're able to watch episodes live and catch up online in full via the ITV Hub.