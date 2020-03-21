Here's a throwback to the first time Bradley Walsh got pranked by Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway.

The Geordie duo have been teasing a new undercover focusing on the star of The Chase, to air in its current 2020 series.

It will be the second time that Bradley has fallen victim to Ant and Dec following a 2005 prank.

15 years ago, Ant and Dec booked Bradley as an after dinner speaker for a fictional company.

The fake corporate gig saw Bradley appear in a room full of actors, with Ant and Dec disguised in prosthetic makeup.

You can relive the original prank in the video above.

For 2020, Ant and Dec will be seen secretly taking over a recording of The Chase.

They will set the questions and also communicate with the contestants and Chaser via secret ear pieces.

Their antics leave Bradley confused, puzzled and storming backstage to see what's going on.

The new prank will air this Saturday night (March 21) at 7PM.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back this weekend with its fourth episode.

Joanna Lumley graces the stage as Star Guest Announcer, Stephen Mulhern will be hosting a surprise stunt at a mystery location in London and Fleur East will be delivering a Place On The Plane to one lucky viewer’s front door live on the show.

Also, there will be a brand new instalment of new mini-series 'Men in Brown' as the pair continue on their mission to track down which mystery celebrity has ‘The Squits’.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs at 7PM on Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via ITV Hub.