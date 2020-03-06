Ashley Roberts hits back at complaints over Pussycat Dolls' Takeaway performance

Ashley Roberts has responded to complaints about the Pussycat Dolls' performance on Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ashley joined her former bandmates for The End Of The Show Show on ITV last month.

They belted out a medley of their hits together with new song React after announcing a new UK tour.

But the performance from the group - made up of Ashley, Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberley Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta - has seen a number of complaints.

TV watchdog Ofcom says that 68 people logged official complaints about the scenes - despite Ant and Dec jokingly trying to 'censor' their saucy dance moves.

Responding to the complaints, Ashley told The Sun newspaper: "We are wearing costumes. And they are sassy and fierce.

"We are owning our femininity and celebrating ourselves as women."

Her comments have been echoed by Nicole Scherzinger, who told Australian publication TheProject: "It takes courage to be that vulnerable. It takes a lot of courage to wear that and to do it.

"We always do that with confidence with the intent of inspiring and empowering others. All the women out there and anybody who feels they relate to us."

Meanwhile, ITV has issued an apology following last week's latest music performance on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Last Saturday music guest Anne-Marie was joined by Ant and Dec for a karate themed performance of Ciao Adios.

Following the episode airing on TV, complaints were made over the apparent use of the 'Rising Sun' flag which featured on Ant and Dec's costumes.

"We apologise for any offence caused during the End of the Show Show by the costumes worn," ITV said. "This was clearly unintended and we have taken steps to re-edit that part of the episode for the Hub and for repeat broadcasts."

Anne-Marie also took to Twitter to say sorry for the use of the controversial flag, which is considered offensive in parts of East Asia such as South Korea.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs at 7PM on Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via ITV Hub.