The Good Karma Hospital cast and spoilers from series 3

The Good Karma Hospital is back this weekend with its third series on ITV.

When does it start on TV, who makes up the cast and what's going on in the 2020 run?

Here's all you need to know...

The Good Karma Hospital start date

Series three of The Good Karma Hospital started on Sunday, March 15 at 8PM with episodes continuing weekly.

The season will last for six episodes airing on Sundays on ITV.

You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up on ITV Hub. Series 1 and 2 of the show are currently available to stream on BritBox.

The Good Karma Hospital cast

Reprising their roles on The Good Karma Hospital cast for 2020 include Amanda Redman as Dr Lydia Fonseca, Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker, James Krishna Floyd as Dr Gabriel Varma, Neil Morrissey as Greg McConnell, Darshan Jariwala as Dr Ram Nair, Sagar Radia as AJ Nair and Nimmi Harasgama as Marie Rodriguez.

Also returning to the show will be Ritu Arya as Barsha Nambeesan, Rajat Kapoor as Amit Nambeesan and Achint Kaur as Mala Pradeep.

Joining the cast for series 3 will include Sayani Gupta as Jyoti, Scarlett Alice Johnson as Tommy, Deepti Naval as Dina, Kenneth Cranham as Edmund, Kiran Robinson as Teddy, Sonali Sachday as Aruna, Kashyap Harsha Shangari as Deepak, Simon Trinder as Father Gibson and Devika Vatsa as Zahra.

The Good Karma Hospital spoilers

The Good Karma Hospital series three finds the tropical Indian hospital busy as ever, with several big new arrivals causing a stir. The team faces their most shocking case yet when one of their own nursing team – young, idealistic Jyoti Gill – survives a violent attack. Lydia and Nurse Mari are particularly affected and struggle to provide the care she needs. Mari has to set aside her prejudices to support her friend, while Lydia must revisit some emotional places in her own past to show Jyoti the way forward.

Dr Ruby Walker faces a tricky dilemma over where her home lies – with her newfound Indian family, or at the bustling hospital? It’s made all the more difficult by her simmering relationship with Dr Gabriel Varma. The series will see the couple get closer than ever before, only to be blindsided by the arrival of a talented, glamorous older surgeon from Gabriel’s past. Can the relationship survive the threat?

Series three also introduces us to a visiting Brit, Ted Dalrymple, an older man on a mission to find a love from his past. As Ruby manages his deteriorating health, she’ll aid him on his quest. Edward’s journey is moving and poignant, showing that it’s never too late to reinvent yourself and follow your

heart, even across 50 years and thousands of miles.

Greg is in for a big surprise this series, forced to reconnect with long neglected family. Can he finally step up to long avoided responsibilities? And after months of being away at medical school, AJ will return to the hospital as a junior doctor, desperate to impress his dad. Can Ram finally be proud of

his wayward son?

The series goes to darker places than ever before, but it is through the bonds of family and friendship – rekindled and strengthened over the series – that the team weather their biggest challenges yet.

In episode 2 tonight (Sunday, March 22), a medical train rolls into in town providing miracle surgeries, and carrying a surprise for Gabriel – a glamorous older surgeon from his past. One of the team is viciously attacked, leaving Lydia reeling. An older British man arrives on a romantic mission.