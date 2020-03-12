Noughts & Crosses cast and spoilers from BBC One's TV adaption

Noughts & Crosses is airing now to BBC One - here's all you need to know.

The six-part TV series is an adaptation of book one of Malorie Blackman's award-winning young adult series of the same name.

Described as a "gripping story of first love in a dangerous, alternate world where prejudice divides society", the adaption has been written by Lydia Adetunji (Riviera), Nathaniel Price (Tin Star) and Rachel De-Lahay (Kiri).

Noughts & Crosses air date

Noughts & Crosses started Thursday 5 March at 9PM on BBC One.

Episodes will continue to air weekly on Thursdays for six weeks.

You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer. You can also pre-order the series on DVD here.

Noughts & Crosses cast

Bafta Cymru-winner Jack Rowan (Peaky Blinders, Born To Kill) is Callum McGregor, and newcomer Masali Baduza is Sephy Hadley.

Paterson Joseph (Timeless, Peep Show) plays Sephy's father, Home Secretary Kamal Hadley. Bonnie Mbuli (Invictus, Wallander) plays her mother Jasmine, and her sister Minerva is played by Kike Brimah (Love Type D). Helen Baxendale (Cold Feet, Cuckoo) and Ian Hart (The Last Kingdom, The Secret Agent) play Callum's parents Meggie and Ryan, and Josh Dylan (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, The Little Stranger) plays his older brother Jude.

Shaun Dingwall (Goodbye Christopher Robin, The Long Firm) is Liberation Militia leader Dorn. The cast also features Jonathan Ajayi, Rakie Ayola (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, No Offence) and British musician Stormzy as newspaper editor Kolawale.

Noughts & Crosses spoilers

Over 700 years ago the Aprican Empire invaded Europe. Aprica colonised the continent and reached as far as Albion. Albion has been under Aprican rule ever since.

Noughts + Crosses follows two young people, Sephy and Callum, who are divided by their colour but united by love. Sephy is a Cross, a member of the black ruling class and daughter of a prominent politician. Callum is a Nought, a white member of the underclass.

The two have been friends since early childhood, but their relationship grows ever more complicated as they come of age. It's the story of two families separated by power and prejudice but forever entwined by fate.

In the second episode tonight (March 12), tensions on the streets are mounting, and life at Mercy Point for Callum (Jack Rowan) is relentlessly brutal.

As much as Ryan tries to stop him, Jude (Josh Dylan), is getting involved deeper with Dorn (Shaun Dingwall) and his ambitions to make himself the new leader of the terrorist group the Liberation Militia.

Meanwhile, Kamal (Paterson Joseph) tells Prime Minister Opal Folami (Rakie Ayola) that they should arrest Dorn - he’s begun to unify opposition groups across the country by spreading hatred online and they need to be seen to act. But Kamal sees that Dorn's desire to remove Opal from office overlaps with his own, secret ambitions.

It’s the day of Callum’s passing-in parade, and the Hadleys and McGregors are both attending. On the way to Mercy Point, Meggie (Helen Baxendale) sees a familiar face from the past.

Kamal delivers the passing-in address and seizes the opportunity to make some shocking and provocative in direct opposition to the Prime Minister’s integration programme. Sephy (Masali Baduza) and Callum try snatch a moment together, but it feels like there is nowhere that they can be alone.

Callum has heard of the Onitemi - a dangerous place where Noughts and Crosses can supposedly be together. It’s a risk, but what other choice do they have? But Sephy's boyfriend Lekan (Jonathan Ajayi) is suspicious - he thinks there’s something else going on and he’s out to find out what.

For a moment, Callum and Sephy feel safe with other mixed couples. They are finally alone together and then Callum sees that the club has been ransacked. Lekan is there, and Callum and Sephy have to get out before it’s too late...

Noughts & Crosses airs on BBC One Thursdays at 9PM.