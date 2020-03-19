Noughts & Crosses cast and spoilers from BBC One's TV adaption

Noughts & Crosses is airing now to BBC One - here's all you need to know.

The six-part TV series is an adaptation of book one of Malorie Blackman's award-winning young adult series of the same name.

Described as a "gripping story of first love in a dangerous, alternate world where prejudice divides society", the adaption has been written by Lydia Adetunji (Riviera), Nathaniel Price (Tin Star) and Rachel De-Lahay (Kiri).

Noughts & Crosses air date

Noughts & Crosses started Thursday 5 March at 9PM on BBC One.

Episodes will continue to air weekly on Thursdays for six weeks.

You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer. You can also pre-order the series on DVD here.

Noughts & Crosses cast

Bafta Cymru-winner Jack Rowan (Peaky Blinders, Born To Kill) is Callum McGregor, and newcomer Masali Baduza is Sephy Hadley.

Paterson Joseph (Timeless, Peep Show) plays Sephy's father, Home Secretary Kamal Hadley. Bonnie Mbuli (Invictus, Wallander) plays her mother Jasmine, and her sister Minerva is played by Kike Brimah (Love Type D). Helen Baxendale (Cold Feet, Cuckoo) and Ian Hart (The Last Kingdom, The Secret Agent) play Callum's parents Meggie and Ryan, and Josh Dylan (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, The Little Stranger) plays his older brother Jude.

Shaun Dingwall (Goodbye Christopher Robin, The Long Firm) is Liberation Militia leader Dorn. The cast also features Jonathan Ajayi, Rakie Ayola (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, No Offence) and British musician Stormzy as newspaper editor Kolawale.

Noughts & Crosses spoilers

Over 700 years ago the Aprican Empire invaded Europe. Aprica colonised the continent and reached as far as Albion. Albion has been under Aprican rule ever since.

Noughts + Crosses follows two young people, Sephy and Callum, who are divided by their colour but united by love. Sephy is a Cross, a member of the black ruling class and daughter of a prominent politician. Callum is a Nought, a white member of the underclass.

The two have been friends since early childhood, but their relationship grows ever more complicated as they come of age. It's the story of two families separated by power and prejudice but forever entwined by fate.

In the third episode tonight (March 12), Prime Minister Folami (Rakie Ayola) declares a public holiday for the annual Midsummer Festival, a Nought tradition, in order to promote integration and quell the unrest.

But Kamal (Paterson Joseph) orders Callum (Jack Rowan) and the Mercy Point cadets onto the streets to stand patrol, to rile the Nought festival-goers and cause maximum chaos. Lekan (Jonathan Ajayi) makes it very clear to Callum that he wants him out - he's just waiting for the right moment.

The Hadleys can’t understand why Sephy (Masali Baduza) is acting so differently - she's got into fights at college and has broken up with Lekan. Meggie (Helen Baxendale) suspects there is more to it than Sephy is letting on, but Jasmine (Bonnie Mbuli) doesn’t take kindly to Meggie’s interference, and fractures in their friendship start to show.

After Meggie begs Kamal to be kinder to Jasmine, Kamal and Jasmine’s relationship breaks down even more and Jasmine takes her anger out on Meggie.

As soon as she hears the news, Sephy races to Meadowview to see the McGregors. But Jude (Josh Dylan) makes it clear that she’s not welcome.

With no income, and Jude deep into the LM, Ryan (Ian Hart) decides to offer himself up to Dorn (Shaun Dingwall) in exchange for Dorn leaving Jude out of things. But is Dorn to be trusted?

At the festival, events quickly get out of hand and Lekan seizes the opportunity, leaving Callum faced with an impossible dilemma. Jude makes a decision that will change everything forever.

Noughts & Crosses airs on BBC One Thursdays at 9PM.