Noughts & Crosses cast and air date of BBC One's TV adaption

Noughts & Crosses is coming soon to BBC One - here's all you need to know.

The six-part TV series is an adaptation of book one of Malorie Blackman's award-winning young adult series of the same name.

Described as a "gripping story of first love in a dangerous, alternate world where prejudice divides society", the adaption has been written by Lydia Adetunji (Riviera), Nathaniel Price (Tin Star) and Rachel De-Lahay (Kiri).

Noughts & Crosses air date

Noughts & Crosses starts Thursday 5 March at 9PM on BBC One.

Episodes will air weekly on Thursdays for six weeks.

You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer. You can also pre-order the series on DVD here.

Noughts & Crosses cast

Bafta Cymru-winner Jack Rowan (Peaky Blinders, Born To Kill) is Callum McGregor, and newcomer Masali Baduza is Sephy Hadley.

Paterson Joseph (Timeless, Peep Show) plays Sephy's father, Home Secretary Kamal Hadley. Bonnie Mbuli (Invictus, Wallander) plays her mother Jasmine, and her sister Minerva is played by Kike Brimah (Love Type D). Helen Baxendale (Cold Feet, Cuckoo) and Ian Hart (The Last Kingdom, The Secret Agent) play Callum's parents Meggie and Ryan, and Josh Dylan (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, The Little Stranger) plays his older brother Jude.

Shaun Dingwall (Goodbye Christopher Robin, The Long Firm) is Liberation Militia leader Dorn. The cast also features Jonathan Ajayi, Rakie Ayola (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, No Offence) and British musician Stormzy as newspaper editor Kolawale.

Noughts & Crosses spoilers

Over 700 years ago the Aprican Empire invaded Europe. Aprica colonised the continent and reached as far as Albion. Albion has been under Aprican rule ever since.

Noughts + Crosses follows two young people, Sephy and Callum, who are divided by their colour but united by love. Sephy is a Cross, a member of the black ruling class and daughter of a prominent politician. Callum is a Nought, a white member of the underclass.

The two have been friends since early childhood, but their relationship grows ever more complicated as they come of age. It's the story of two families separated by power and prejudice but forever entwined by fate.

In the first episode, on a night out with his brother Jude (Josh Dylan), Callum’s friend Danny (Charlie Chambers) is brutally attacked by two police officers. It’s the tenth police brutality this year, and the Noughts are enraged.

Meggie (Helen Baxendale) and Ryan (Ian Hart) tell their sons to do nothing - Callum has an interview for Mercy Point and he could be one of the first Noughts ever to be allowed into the elite Cross Military Academy.

It’s Sephy’s mum Jasmine’s (Bonnie Mbuli) birthday, and she tells her housekeeper, Meggie, that she has a special friend coming over to celebrate. Meggie knows exactly what this means. She might be the Hadley housekeeper, but she is also close friends with Jasmine and the racial divide is decidedly blurred.

Callum is roped into helping his mum out at the Hadley party, although he can’t think of anything worse than serving the Home Secretary. But, at the party, he sees Sephy for the first time since they were children, and a spark ignites.

It’s the day of Callum’s interview at Mercy Point. But with Danny in hospital, Callum can’t help but question whether he is doing the right thing by joining such a Cross. Meanwhile, Sephy can’t stop thinking about Callum and what he said to her about his friend Danny. She begins to question what she sees in the media. She wants to do something to make a difference and decides to go to the vigil for Danny.

Sephy falls into danger and Callum needs to save her - but she makes a terrible mistake and must make it up to him somehow.

Meanwhile, Nought agitator Jack Dorn (Shaun Dingwall) exploits the growing unrest for his own gains and takes matters into his own hands.

Noughts & Crosses airs on BBC One Thursdays at 9PM from March 5.