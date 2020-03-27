Friday Night Dinner is back on Channel 4 for a sixth series - here's all you need to know.

Friday Night Dinner is one of Channel 4's longest running sitcoms with series 5 averaging just under 2 million viewers per episode.

Now a new six-part series is on its way to TV!

Friday Night Dinner series 6 start date

Friday Night Dinner's 2020 release date has been confirmed to start TONIGHT on Friday, March 27 on Channel 4.

Episodes will air weekly at 10PM for six weeks.

You'll be able to watch episodes online as they air or catch up later via the All4 player.

Friday Night Dinner cast

The critically-acclaimed and multi-award winning comedy stars Tamsin Greig (mum Jacqueline "Jackie" Goodman), Paul Ritter (dad Martin Goodman), Simon Bird (eldest son Adam Goodman) and Tom Rosenthal (youngest son Jonathan "Jonny" Goodman) as the Goodman Family.

They're joined by Mark Heap as Jim Bell, the Goodmans' odd neighbour.

The series is written and produced by Robert Popper.

In the first episode, Adam (Bird) and Jonny (Rosenthal) arrive at Mum and Dad's house discussing their big news: they've both got girlfriends. The question is, should they tell Mum (Greig)?

Meanwhile, Dad (Ritter) has bought a 'dustbin-on-wheels' caravan. He's practically been living in it all week and now wants the family to have dinner in there. But Mum refuses to step foot inside and has even resorted to communicating with Dad via walkie-talkie.

Later, Jim (Mark Heap) arrives with his new dog: his house has flooded, and he wants to know if he can eat his dinner in the 'special little house' on the driveway...

But after a terrible incident involving Jim, the caravan's chemical toilet and Mum's beloved carpet, will the family be forced to spend the evening in the 'crapmobile' after all?

You can catch up on all episodes from Series 1 to 5 online now via All4.

You can also order a series 1-5 DVD boxset online here.