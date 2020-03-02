Five Guys a Week start date and cast from Channel 4's new dating series

Five Guys a Week is the brand new dating show from Channel 4 - here's all you need to know.

Five Guys a Week is the new dating show that puts the woman in charge.

Fast-tracking the 'getting to know you' part of the relationship, one single girl invites five guys who are looking for love to move into her home and live with her for a week... all at the same time.

The men will go everywhere with their host en-masse: whether that’s to work, on a night out with mates, or for dinner with the parents, with a combination of fixed rig and roaming cameras following all the action.

The picker must eliminate four of the men by the end of the week, whittling them down to the last man standing. Will he turn out to be the perfect match?

Five Guys a Week air date

Five Guys a Week starts at 9:15PM on Tuesday, March 10 on Channel 4.

There are ten episodes in the first series which will air weekly.

You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the All4 Player.

Five Guys a Week cast and episodes

Episode 1

Ep1. Trystan, Michael, Amy, Scott, Christian and Glen.

In the first episode, 34-year old marketing consultant Amy Butterworth from St Albans is the picker. You can follow Amy on Instagram @amyljbutterworth here.

Recently divorced and looking for an adventurous new guy, Amy's always thought of herself as a bit of a goody-two-shoes, but now she's ready to throw caution to the wind and has chosen an exciting group of guys to move in with her.

The five guys vying for her affections are sun-kissed surfer Trystan, country-and-western singer-songwriter Scott, debonair stuntman Michael, international fraud investigator Christian and local government consultant Glenn.

Details for further episodes will be confirmed in due course.

Five Guys A Week airs at 9:15PM on Channel 4 on Tuesdays from March 10.