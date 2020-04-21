Our Girl 2020 cast and spoilers from series 4 of the BBC One drama

Our Girl returns to BBC One in 2020 with its fourth series - here's all you need to know.

Military drama Our Girl is currently airing with a new six-part series, written and created by Tony Grounds.

Our Girl started on Tuesday, March 24 at 9PM on BBC One with new episodes continuing weekly on Tuesdays. You can watch episodes online as they air or catch up via BBC iPlayer here.

Our Girl series 4 cast

Michelle Keegan will reprise her role as Georgie Lane for the final time, announcing earlier this year she'd depart the show after the new series.

Alongside Michelle, back for series four are Rolan Bell as Kingy, Ben Batt as Blue, Mark Armstrong as Spanner, Jack Parry-Jones as Jackson, Sean Ward as Fingers and Sean Sagar as Monk and Dominic Jephcott makes a return as the new Brigadier.

Back home in Manchester, Angela Lonsdale and Sean Gilder return as Georgie’s parents, Joan Kempson as her Nan and Linzey Cocker as her sister, Marie.

Meanwhile, new cast members will include Nico Mirallegro (Rillington Place, My Mad Fat Diary), Will Attenborough (The Hollow Crown, Home Fires, Midwinter Of The Spirit), Kaine Zajaz (Informer, Raised By Wolves) and Amy-Leigh Hickman (EastEnders, Ackley Bridge).

Also joining the cast are Josh Bowman (Revenge, Time After Time), Nabil Elouahabi (EastEnders, The Night Of) Nebras Jamali (The Looming Tower) and Badria Timini (Syriana, Unforgotten).

Our Girl series 4 spoilers

In the fifth episode this week (Tuesday, April 21), Georgie fears her army career is over, following some painful sessions with the psychiatrist. So when she senses something isn’t right with Omar, will she be trusted?

Pending a psychiatric assessment, Georgie struggles with the realities of being put on reduced duties - but her meetings with the psychiatrist unlock some difficult home truths for her.

Calling on her friend Dr Antonio, Georgie is appalled to learn that he has been helping with a medical assessment of Omar, in preparation for brokering a deal. Georgie doesn’t call Antonio out on it, but instead steals his security pass.

Enlisting the help of Prof, Georgie uses the pass to inveigle their way into Omar’s cell, and finally confronts him about what he did to Elvis - but his confused, unsatisfactory answers leave Georgie sensing that something about him isn’t quite right.

Meanwhile, we see Afghan trainees Rabee, Poya and Zarek in discussion, and we discover that the ‘Omar’ in the cell is not the real Omar, but one of his stooges. Rabee is planning a huge attack… but what?

Elsewhere, Mimi explodes at Cheese’s teasing, Antonio’s motives are called into question, and Monk and Throbber are brought closer by a canine companion.

All of the past series are currently available to purchase on DVD.