Watch Anne-Marie perform on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Anne-Marie was the music star of this weekend's (February 29) Saturday Night Takeaway.

The singer joined hosts Ant and Dec for two big musical performances tonight.

First, Anne-Marie opened up the episode with a performance of her song Birthday - as Ant and Dec were seen running out of the studio to pop to the shops to grab Anne-Marie a cake and card.

Anne-Marie then returned to the stage for the End Of The Show Show for a karate themed performance of Ciao Adios.

Elsewhere on this week's Takeaway, Rob Brydon was in the studio as Star Guest Announcer.

Boxing superstar Anthony Joshua followed Ant & Dec's every instruction as he faced I'm A Celebrity...Get Out Of Me Ear.

Anthony was on the hunt for a new 'personal chef’ and grilled the potential chefs on their cooking skills alongside putting them through various very unusual job interview scenarios.

And what with it being a leap day, a number of woman in the audience proposed to their husbands live on TV.

Plus lucky viewers across the UK were surprised with a Place On The Plane and another lucky player got the chance to Win The Ads in the only show on tele that says “don’t just watch the adverts - win ‘em!”

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs on ITV at 7PM on Saturday nights.

You're be able to watch episodes live and catch up online in full via the ITV Hub.