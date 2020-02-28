Flesh and Blood available now on DVD and streaming

ITV drama Flesh and Blood is now available to purchase on DVD and streaming.

The new four-part series is described as "darkly witty and gripping" - when does it air and who's in the cast?

Flesh and Blood is written by Sarah Williams (The Long Song, Case Sensitive, Poppy Shakespeare) and directed by BAFTA nominee and Grierson award winner Louise Hooper (Cheat, Vera, Cold Feet).

Alternatively, Flesh and Blood is currently available to stream in full for free online via the ITV Hub here.

You can also stream and download episodes online via Amazon Prime Video here or via iTunes here.

A synopsis for the series teases:

When recently-widowed Vivien announces her love for a new man, Mark, it throws her family of adult children into chaos. The siblings' growing suspicions about Mark are fuelled by rising tensions in their own lives: Helen’s focus on her high-powered job has led to a deep rift in her marriage, Jake’s gambling debts have caused his wife and kids to leave him, and Natalie is lying to everybody about her secret relationship. Meanwhile Vivien’s overly attentive neighbour, Mary, is simply trying to protect the family she has known for years. But in a few short weeks one of these people will be lying on the beach, terribly injured - perhaps dead. The question is, who?

Leading the Flesh and Blood cast are Imelda Staunton (Maleficent, Paddington, Harry Potter, Vera Drake), Francesca Annis (Home Fires, The Little House, Cranford), Russell Tovey (Years and Years, Quantico) and Stephen Rea (Dickensian, War & Peace, The Honourable Woman).

Joining the ensemble are Claudie Blakley (Manhunt, Grantchester, Lark Rise To Candleford), Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack, Absentia, Apple Tree Yard), Sharon Small (London Kills, Trust Me, Born to Kill), Lara Rossi (Cheat, Crossing Lines), Keir Charles (Man Up, Love Actually, Green Wing) and Vincent Regan (Victoria, The Royals, Atlantis).