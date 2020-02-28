Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back this weekend with Anthony Joshua taking part in Get Out Of Me Ear.

Episode 2 of the new series will see boxing superstar Anthony Joshua follow Ant & Dec's every instruction as he faces I'm A Celebrity...Get Out Of Me Ear.

Anthony will be on the hunt for a new 'personal chef’, he’ll grill the chefs on their cooking skills alongside putting them through various very unusual job interview scenarios.

You can watch a first look at Anthony Joshua on Saturday Night Takeaway below...

Ant and Dec return at 7PM on ITV this weekend for another action-packed Saturday Night Takeaway crammed full of big surprises, stunts and musical performances.

Rob Brydon is in the studio as Star Guest Announcer and Anne-Marie takes to the stage in a knockout End Of The Show Show.

Plus lucky viewers across the UK are surprised with a Place On The Plane and another lucky player gets the chance to Win The Ads in the only show on tele that says “don’t just watch the adverts - win ‘em!”

Also in the 2020 series will be brand new new mini-series 'Men in Brown' featuring celebrity guests including Hugh Bonneville, Emily Atack, Amanda Holden, Richard Ayoade, Amber Gill, Paddy McGuinness and Simon Cowell.

Meanwhile it's been revealed that last week's episode saw 68 complaints made to Ofcom after the Pussycat Doll's performance.

The group performed a medley of their hits while Ant and Dec attempted to 'censor' their saucy dance moves.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs at 7PM on Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via ITV Hub.