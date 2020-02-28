Michelle Visage lands her own show on BBC Three

Michelle Visage has landed her own show on BBC Three.

The star judge of RuPaul's Drag Race and recent Strictly Come Dancing contestant will appear in new series ‘Get Off Your Ass’, made by Drag Race producers World of Wonder.

A teaser from the BBC reveals: "Michelle Visage is a woman of many talents. Aside from vogueing on Strictly and being RuPaul’s trusted sidekick of many years, she is a former doyenne of the New York Ballroom scene, a former girl band member, an experienced radio DJ and chat show host, a bio-queen and LGBTQ+ champion, a long standing Drag Race judge, and most importantly, a wife and a mother.

"In short, Michelle Visage has a lot of life experience. Combine that with her New Jersey sass, warmth, wit, wisdom and candour about her own personal struggles, it becomes clear that Michelle Visage is the perfect host with her own super power: she gives great counsel.

"Each episode, Michelle will invite BBC Three viewers to join her at Club Visage where she will share her wisdom and dish out her unique brand of advice."

Each week, Michelle will be joined by a special celebrity guest for a spot of real talk and, drawing on their own experiences, together they will workshop the audience’s dilemmas and problems.

Plus, one special viewer in need of a little extra boost will receive a bit of M.V.T - that’s Michelle Visage Treatment. She will listen and do her best to advise, and as a little extra perk she will throw in a fun 'immersive' challenge to help get her subject back on track.

To do this she will enlist the help of the UK’s First Drag Race Superstar, The Vivienne. Together they will get their subject off of their ass, and at the very least give them a night to remember...

Michelle Visage said: “I am THRILLED to be bringing my kind of chat to a show on the amazing BBC Three in the country that literally owns my own heart!

"It’s 2020 and we can no longer sit back and complain, it’s time to stand up and GET OFF YOUR ASS with Michelle Visage! See you soon on the iPlayer nearest you *wink*”

Fenton Bailey, co-founder of World of Wonder, commented: “World of Wonder is excited to be expanding its UK operations for GET OFF YOUR ASS with Michelle Visage! We’ve worked with Michelle for many years and she is the living breathing embodiment of getting Off Your Arse.

"We are so thrilled to work with her on her own talk show, showcasing her unique ability to relate to young people and helping them with issues they face in today’s world.”

Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three, added: “We’re over the moon to be working with World of Wonder again for Michelle’s very first chat show.

"She is a huge talent, loved by the BBC Three audience, and this series will bring a brand new flavour to the existing mix of programmes available on BBC iPlayer.”

Michelle Visage: Get Off Your Ass will run for eight, half-hour series on BBC Three.