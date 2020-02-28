Race Across The World 2020 start date confirmed for series 2

Race Across The World is back for 2020 - here's all you need to know.

The hit BBC Two show will return for a second series in March with eight episodes.

Race Across The World sees pairs of travellers will race from the start line in one part of the world to the finish thousands of miles away - without the use of air travel or any of the trappings of modern day life.

They must navigate their way through the varied landscapes of countries at ground level, with only the cash equivalent of the airfare to their final destination.

Race Across The World series 2 will start on Sunday, March 8 at 8PM on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

For 2020, Race Across The World sees the teams going from the top to bottom of Latin America - from Mexico City to the most southerly city in the world, Ushuaia in Argentina.

They leave behind their smartphones, internet access and credit cards and are armed with only the cash equivalent of a one-way airfare.

In a competition that sees the teams travel this extraordinary journey at ground level, their skill, ingenuity and determination is tested to the extreme as they race through some of the world’s most beautiful scenery, form bonds and friendships across cultural divides and rely on the kindness of strangers in order to stand the best chance of winning.

Taking part in series two are married couple Jen and Rob; brother and sister Dom and Lizzie; couple of three years Michael and Shuntelle; mum and son Jo and Sam; and uncle and nephew Emon and Jamiul.

Tim Harcourt, Creative Director at Studio Lambert, said of the new series: “Race Across The World was an epic and ambitious series and we’re thrilled it delighted viewers and captured the imaginations of both young and old.

"Series two will retain the jaw-dropping landscapes, charm and appeal of series one, but with a new and longer route there are sure to be fresh challenges and surprises our teams will face.”

Alongside the BBC Two series, a Celebrity Race Across the World spin-off has been confirmed to air on BBC One.

Celebrity Race Across The World will air over six episodes.

An air date and line up has yet to be confirmed.