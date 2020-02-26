Sport Relief to feature Line of Duty and Killing Eve parodies

The BBC Has announced its highlights for Sport Relief 2020 this March.

A stellar line-up of hilarious sketches will feature in Sport Relief’s fundraising night of TV.

Alex Scott, Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis, Tom Allen, Maya Jama and Rylan Clark-Neal join Sport Relief regulars Gary Lineker and Paddy McGuinness on presenting duties

Highlights on the night include a Line of Duty parody in which DS Arnott, DI Fleming and Superintendent Hastings are back and only interested in one thing, catching bent coppers. In an exclusive ‘deleted’ scene from series five, all three can be seen interrogating DC Taylor, an accused corrupt copper (played by Jason Isaacs) who they suspect knows the identity of the real ‘H’.

Unfortunately for DC Taylor, his representation comes in the form of ineffective lawyer David Rickman (played by Lee Mack).

There's also Killing Eve parody Killing Steves as the hit BBC drama undergoes a Sport Relief makeover. A mysterious blonde assassin is on a killing spree, and targeting victims all with the first name “Steve”.

In this Sport Relief special famous Steve’s from across the UK including snooker legend Steve Davis, Coronation Street favourite Steve McDonald, sporting icon Steve Redgrave and presenter and magician Stephen Mulhern meet their comedic deaths, but who is Killing Steves?

Meanwhile, back for 2020 bigger and better is Clash of the Channels. Joining BBC and ITV this year are teams from Channel 4 and Sky. All will be looking to claim the title of the fastest channel on water.

Under the wings of Olympic champions James Cracknell OBE and Helen Glover MBE, all four teams will once again battle it out on the challenging waters of Salford Quays.

Making up Team BBC are Louise Minchin, Steve Backshall, Maya Jama, Michael Stevenson, Jay Blades and Rachel Parris.

On Team ITV are Matt Evers, Colson Smith, Isabel Hodgins, Dr Ranj Singh, Andrea Mclean and Romilly Weeks.

Team Channel 4 are Jamie Laing, Cathy Newman, Chelsee Healey, Amanda Byram, Tom Read Wilson and Ed Jackson.

And Team Sky is made up of Dermot Murnaghan, Natalie Pinkham, Hayley McQueen, Lloyd Griffith, Nazaneen Ghaffar and Carl Froch.

Also confirmed are specials of QI - where Sandi Toksvig and Alan Davies are joined by Tom Allen, Johnny Vegas, Phill Jupitus, Aisling Bea and John Barrowman - and A Question of Sport Relief, with sports captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell taking on team Sport Relief; Paddy McGuinness, Chris Kamara, Mel Giedroyc and Tom Davis.

Sport Relief 2020 airs live from Salford Friday 13 March, BBC One from 7PM.