First look at Saturday Night Takeaway's new mini-series 'Men in Brown'

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back and along with it is a brand new mini-series.

Ant and Dec are back on the case as super sleuths in the new whodunnit.

The duo are still members of 'The Honoured' charged with looking after Britain’s security and this time round they’ve been called in not just because Earth needs saving. There's an intergalactic security issue!

Ant and Dec will battle aliens and a secret race called The Squittarianuvians - or the Squits for short.

With an alien invasion imminent, someone has to find the Squits' host. In the Men in Brown there's only two people who can defend humankind!

Guest stars in the new series include Hugh Bonneville, Emily Atack, Amanda Holden, Richard Ayoade, Amber Gill, Paddy McGuinness, Simon Cowell with lots more celebrity surprises.

You can watch a first look trailer at the series in the video above.

Together with Men In Brown, Saturday Night Takeaway returns with its regular features including Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear .

The Place on the Plane giveaway, where viewers are given the chance to see the Saturday Night Takeaway finale abroad, this year taking place in Disney World Resort Florida.

Plus, Stephen Mulhern will return, putting the boys through brand new high-octane Ant vs Dec challenges.

There's also new featurss including Don’t Feed The Pandas where the boys become two Pandas called Howai and Wayai at London Zoo.

A realistic Panda enclosure was created by the show at the Zoo as children along with their teachers visited the animals.

Once the adults weren’t looking the Panda’s Howai and Wayai (Ant and Dec in realistic prosthetic costumes) started trying to persuade the kids to give them the Zoo keepers lunch – will the children believe that Pandas can actually talk?!

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs at 7PM on Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via ITV Hub.