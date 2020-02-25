Pilgrimage: The Road To Istanbul celebrities line up revealed

A line up of celebrities head to Istanbul in a brand new series of Pilgrimage on BBC Two.

Hot on the heels of the first two series that saw familiar faces embark on a journey of discovery, to Santiago and Rome, Pilgrimage returns to BBC Two for a third outing this spring.

Seven new famous faces will take to the open road, as they follow a completely different pilgrimage in Pilgrimage: The Road To Istanbul.

The well known personalities taking part include journalist Adrian Chiles, a converted Catholic; former politician Edwina Currie, a lapsed Jew; Olympian Fatima Whitbread, a practicing Christian and broadcaster Mim Shaikh and television presenter Amar Latif, both Muslims.

They're joined by two confirmed atheists, comedian Dom Joly and actor Pauline McLynn.

The group will live as simple pilgrims following an ancient military route to the historic city of Istanbul, which has been transformed into a modern-day path of peace.

A teaser from the BBC reveals: "Formed just over ten years ago and designed to promote tolerance for all faiths and cultures, Pilgrimage: The Road To Istanbul will be a journey of discovery and adventure for our pilgrims.

"Donning backpacks and walking boots, they’ll stay in basic hostels, sleep in shared dorms, and follow a largely untrodden route. Starting in Serbia’s capital city Belgrade, the pilgrims will travel through Bulgaria and the mountainous Balkans, before crossing the border into Turkey, with their goal of reaching Istanbul and the magnificent Suleymaniye Mosque."

The celebs will cover over 1,000 kilometres across two weeks.

Daisy Scalchi, BBC Commissioning Editor, Religion, said: “Pilgrimage is a wonderful series that brings the conversations around spirituality and faith to a wide audience in an engaging and personal way.

"The range of beliefs and backgrounds of all seven pilgrims, with their similarities and differences, show that the questions at the heart of religion are relevant to all of us, regardless of faith.

"This new three part series for BBC Two is an uplifting, emotional, thought-provoking journey of self-discovery with insights into the different ways we all approach life."

Pilgrimage: The Road To Istanbul will air in three, hour-long episodes on BBC Two later in 2020.