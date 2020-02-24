Disney+ pre-sale open as line up of new original shows are confirmed

A Disney+ pre-sale is now available ahead of the streaming service's launch in March.

Disney's new streaming service will feature content from brands including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as exclusive original programming including feature-length films, series and documentaries.

You can now subscribe to Disney+ in the UK, for the introductory price of £49.99. This pre-launch offer for the annual subscription is only available until March 23rd 2020, and is equivalent to £4.17 per month.

Disney+ will launch on March 24th 2020, with standard pricing of £5.99 per month, or £59.99 for an annual subscription.

Disney+ offers fans of all ages a new way to experience the unparalleled content from the company’s iconic entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as exclusive original programming including feature-length films, series, documentaries, and short-form content made exclusively for the service.

At launch, over 25 exclusive Disney+ Originals will be available including the highly anticipated series, “The Mandalorian,” from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau.

Additional Disney+ Original series include “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” a creative modern take on the hit franchise complete with meta references, a fresh documentary-style feel and a soundtrack which features nine new original songs while also paying homage to fan favourites from the classic film.

There's also “The World According To Jeff Goldblum,” which explores the wonderful and often astonishing world of deceptively familiar objects; and one of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga will also be available for its epic conclusion with all-new episodes of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Meanwhile, feature films exclusive to Disney+ include “Togo,” an exhilarating true story starring four-time Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe; “Stargirl,” an offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times best-selling novel; and “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,” following the hilarious exploits of Timmy and a 1,500-pound polar bear. “Lady and the Tramp,” a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic will also be available to enjoy on March 24th.

Three new live-action series from Marvel Studios will also premiere on Disney+ beginning with “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany return as the Scarlet Witch and Vision in upcoming series “WandaVision,” and Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise his role as everyone’s favourite villain “Loki.”

Three further series are in development including: “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight” and “She-Hulk.”

Subscribers will be able to stream Disney+ on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs.

The platform will offer high-quality and commercial-free viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, personalised recommendations, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles that have an easy-to-navigate, child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.

Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.