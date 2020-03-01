Last Tango In Halifax 2020 cast and spoilers from the new series

Last Tango In Halifax is back for a brand new series in 2020 - here's all you need to know.

Last Tango In Halifax previously ran for three series and a two-episode Christmas special, last on screen in 2016.

Now it's back for a fifth series and from the cast to the start date, here's all about the show.

Last Tango In Halifax 2020 cast

Series leads Anne Reid (Celia), Derek Jacobi (Alan), Nicola Walker (Gillian) and Sarah Lancashire (Caroline) reunite with Timothy West (Ted), making his return to Last Tango In Halifax.

Also back on the cast are Ronni Ancona as Judith, Josh Bolt as Raff, Dean Smith as William, Louis Greatorex as Lawrence, Paul Copley as Harry, Katherine Rose Morley as Ellie, Felix Johnson as Angus, and Rachel Leskovac as PC Cheryl.

Caroline’s daughter Flora, now five years old, will be played by Issacah June Zaman Hatzer, with Calamity, now age seven, played by Tilly Kaye.

Meanwhile, joining the cast of Last Tango In Halifax for the new series are Lu Corfield (Sex Education, Clink), Anna Leong Brophy (Traces, EastEnders), Noorul Choudhury (Ackley Bridge), Liam McCheyne (The Bay, Coronation Street), television newcomer Catherine Campion, Sophie McIntosh (Brave New World, Shortland Street), Rick S Carr (Brassic, Ackley Bridge) and Buckso Dhillon-Woolley (Aladdin, Unforgotten).

Last Tango In Halifax air date

The new series started on Sunday, February 23 at 9PM on BBC One and continues tonight.

There will be four episodes in the new series airing weekly on Sunday nights at 9PM on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer here.

Last Tango In Halifax spoilers

In the second episode tonight (March 1), Celia (Anne Reid) is quick to apologise for causing a scene, but with Alan (Derek Jacobi) seeking excitement outside the bungalow, and Celia seeking it within, their relationship comes under increasing strain.

Questions are raised when Ted (Timothy West) arrives, fresh off a long-haul flight with a lifetime worth of luggage and further surprises in tow…

Raff (Josh Bolt) is left speechless when a giraffe turns up at Far Slack Farm, and Gillian (Nicola Walker) is riddled with old anxieties when it brings unwarranted attention to the barn.

Aspiring YouTube sensations Lawrence (Louis Greatorex) and Angus (Felix Johnson) pitch a tent in Gillian’s field. Meanwhile, Caroline (Sarah Lancashire) and Ruth (Lu Corfield) get on like a house on fire, until things take an unexpected turn. And as Judith (Ronni Ancona) looks to the future, John (Tony Gardner) begins to look the other way.

Last Tango In Halifax airs Sunday nights at 9PM on BBC One.