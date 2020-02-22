Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will hold its live final in Walt Disney World Florida, it's been announced.

The hit entertainment series returned for the first time tonight after a two-year hiatus.

As has become tradition in recent series, Ant and Dec will be seeing out the new season in style, live from a unique location which was revealed in the first show of the new series.

For 2020, Saturday Night Takeaway will hold its series final in Walt Disney World Florida with over 300 guests.

Tickets on the plane to attend the final will be given out on the show. You can nominate someone online here or win yourself a place via ITV's poster competition by clicking here.

Alongside its huge final, the new series will welcome back favourite features Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear will both return for the new series with some of the biggest celebrities taking part.

Ant and Dec are back on the case as super sleuths in a brand new mini-series.

The duo are still members of 'The Honoured' charged with looking after Britain’s security and this time round they’ve been called in not just because Earth needs saving. There's an intergalactic security issue!

Ant and Dec will battle aliens and a secret race called The Squittarianuvians. Guest stars in the new series include Hugh Bonneville, Emily Atack, Amanda Holden, Richard Ayoade, Amber Gill, Paddy McGuinness, Simon Cowell with lots more celebrity surprises.

Stephen Mulhern will return, putting the boys through brand new high-octane Ant vs Dec challenges.

Plus, one lucky viewer in the first live show will receive a truly life changing surprise - the biggest Saturday Night Takeaway has ever given.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will air Saturday nights on ITV starting February 22.

Episodes will begin at 7PM, running for 90 minutes.

You can watch episodes online and catch up with the ITV Hub.