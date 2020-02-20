Filming on series 6 of Line Of Duty has begun ahead of its return to BBC One.

The hit police corruption drama from the makers of Bodyguard will premiere in 2020.

The sixth instalment of Jed Mercurio's hit thriller is set a year and a half on from the events of series five, and will feature a brand new case for AC-12, focused on an enigmatic Detective Chief Inspector.

As previously announced, Kelly Macdonald will star as the DCI in question - Joanne Davidson - the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder, whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions at AC-12.

Series leads Vicky McClure (DS Kate Fleming), Martin Compston (DS Steve Arnott) and Adrian Dunbar (Supt. Ted Hastings), will all return.

Line of Duty writer and showrunner, Jed Mercurio, said previously: "We're honoured that Kelly Macdonald will join Martin, Vicky and Adrian in series six of Line Of Duty.

"DCI Joanne Davidson will prove the most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced."

Joining the cast of Line Of Duty for the first time this series are Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl, Cursed), Perry Fitzpatrick (This Is England, I Am Nicola), Andi Osho (Kiri, Curfew) and Prasanna Puwanarajah (Doctor Foster, Patrick Melrose).

The new series of Line Of Duty will premiere on BBC One later this year. All previous series are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

IMAGE CREDIT: Jed Mercurio