What Lewis Capaldi said at the BRITs as ITV censor victory speech

Lewis Capaldi was censored by ITV in tonight's 2020 BRIT Awards.

The singer picked up the very first award of the night, New Artist Of The Year.

However viewers watching on ITV didn't get to hear his victory speech after the audio was muted.

But those in the audience at the O2 Arena - and watching the live stream online - did hear what Lewis said.

"Thank you very f**king much, I'll see you later," he had told the audience.

The audio was muted presumably because the BRITs had started airing on TV at 8PM before the 9PM watershed.

Lewis' win came after he performed his Number 1 selling hit Someone You Loved.

He took to the stage after Jack Whitehall paid tribute to the late Caroline Flack, who had previously been a part of the show's presenting team.

Comic Jack, who was hosting the awards for a third year, said in an emotional moment: "I just wanted to add that, over the weekend, we learnt the awful news that a member of the BRITs family, our friend Caroline Flack, tragically passed away.

"She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun. She will be sorely missed.

"I think I will be speaking for everyone here when I say that our thoughts are with her friends and family."

The BRITs aired live on ITV.

Alongside Lewis, other performers on the night included Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Mabel and Stormzy.

They joined the previously-announced BRITs Rising Star winner Celeste on the show.

Also making a special performance was Sir Rod Stewart who recently celebrated his career of more than 50 years.