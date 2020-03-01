McDonald & Dodds cast and spoilers from new ITV drama

Here's all about ITV's brand new detective drama McDonald & Dodds.

From the latest news on the start date to the cast, this is your guide to McDonald & Dodds.

First announced in July last year under the title Invisible, the series of feature length crime mysteries will air two intriguing stories in its first outing.

ITV have announced that McDonald & Dodds will start in March 2020 on Sunday 1 March at 8PM. The second episode will follow a week later on Sunday, March 8.

McDonald & Dodds will follow crime mysteries investigated by unlikely British duo - the wildly ambitious DCI McDonald and the shy, modest DS Dodds - who are thrown together to form a rumbustious yet effective partnership.

A teaser for ITV reveals: "Set in Bath, each episode will take viewers into a new story world - from a greed-fueled murder in the upper echelons of Bath society to an unexplained death in a private hospital for recovering addicts.

"With a classic crime story at its heart, McDonald & Dodds combines intriguing plots and the journey of two 'fish-out-of-water' detectives with warmth and humour."

McDonald & Dodds cast

McDonald & Dodds is created and written by screenwriter, Robert Murphy (lead writer on DCI Banks).

Jason Watkins (The Crown, The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, W1A) and Tala Gouveia (Cold Feet) appear in the lead roles as DS Dodds and DCI McDonald respectively.

Age Before Beauty and Primeval star James Murray joins the cast as Superintendent John Houseman, alongside Pearl Chanda (Motherland, Endeavour) as DC Laura Simpson and Jack Riddiford (Poldark, Murder On The Orient Express) as DC Darren Craig.

Episode 1 guest cast and spoilers

A synopsis for the first episode reveals: "When a homeless man is shot in the deserted mansion of one of Bath’s most prominent industrialists, the inventor Max Crockett, DCI McDonald and DS Dodds rally together to try and discover the killer.

"In the Crockett family, they find an outwardly perfect, close-knit group with three successful daughters in loving relationships, devoid of any obvious motive to murder, but it soon becomes apparent that each have their own secrets to hide.

"Faced with evasive suspects and a seemingly inexplicable crime, they quickly learn that not all is as it seems in the House of Crockett."

Joining the cast of the first episode will be Robert Lindsay (Bounty Hunters, Maleficent) as entrepreneur and multi-millionaire, Max Crockett. He will appear alongside Ellie Kendrick (Game Of Thrones, Press), Susannah Fielding (This Time With Alan Partridge, High & Dry) and Rosalie Craig (Endeavour, Lovesick) as his daughters Elenora, Tamara and Megan.

Navin Chowdhry (Next Of Kin, Doctor Foster) and Jack Ashton (Call The Midwife, Broadchurch) have also been cast as son-in-laws Pete and Jack, with Cassie Bradley (Coronation Street, Torvill & Dean) as daughter-in-law Kasha.

Natalie Mendoza (Hotel Babylon) and Roger Evans (Da Vinci’s Demons) will also feature in the first episode as Mathilde Crockett and Mikey Wallace with Sebastian Knapp as Seth Murdoch.

Episode 2 guest cast and spoilers

In Episode 2, Joanna Scanlan will play Kelly Mulcreevy, the Director of private clinic, The Mara Retreat, with Hugh Dennis as the facility’s CEO. Treating patients with a range of disorders, the exclusive hospital comes under scrutiny when one of the patients is unexpectedly found dead in her room.

Determined to get to the bottom of the crime, the clinic’s patients are all individually investigated by DCI McDonald and DS Dodds, including sex addict Alison (Caroline Catz), gambling addict Mary (Michele Dotrice), drug addict Miles (Freddie Fox) and Maheeda (Kiran Sonia Sawar) who suffers from social anxiety.

Suzanne Packer (Keeping Faith, The ABC Murders) and Charlotte Ritchie (Call The Midwife, Fresh Meat) also feature in the episode.

There are two feature length episodes of McDonald & Dodds' first series.

The next episode will air on Sunday, March 8.

You can watch Sunday nights on ITV or online via the ITV Hub.