Here's how to watch The BRIT Awards 2020 on TV and online tonight in the UK and abroad.

The 40th edition of the biggest night on the British music calendar takes place live tonight from London's O2 arena.

Comedian Jack Whitehall hosts for the third year in a row with performances from a star-studded line-up of the biggest music stars and a few more surprises along the way.

How to watch The Brits 2020 online and TV

The Brits Awards 2020 will begin at 8PM UK time and air on TV via ITV and STV.

UK viewers will be able to watch the ceremony online via the ITV Hub HERE. You'll also be able to catch up once the ceremony has concluded.

Outside of the UK, you can watch The Brits 2020 for free online via YouTube by clicking here.

The start time is 3PM ET (US East Coast), 12PM PT (US West Coast), 7AM ACT (Australia) and 9PM CET (Europe).

The non-UK online stream will feature ad break hosts Patricia Bright and Munya Chawawa. They'll appear in the bits between the show, looking back at highlights from the past 39 years of the Brits.

What to expect

There will be performances from Mabel, Harry Styles, Stormzy, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and Celeste.

As for the awards themselves, the full shortlist of nominations for the 2020 BRIT awards was revealed last month - you can view the full list of Brits 2020 nominations is available here.

It was previously revealed that Celeste is the winner of the 2020 Rising Star Award (previously the Critics’ Choice Award), having been nominated alongside Joy Crookes and Beabadoobee.