Cold Feet available now on DVD and streaming

Series 9 of ITV drama Cold Feet is now available to purchase on DVD and streaming.

Cold Feet series 9 once again welcomed back to its main cast James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson as Adam, Karen, David, Jenny and Pete respectively.

The show aired six episodes on ITV in January and February and now you can get the series on DVD and online.

A synopsis of the latest series reads: "The ninth series finds Adam and Karen juggling their burgeoning relationship with the domestic chaos of a new blended family; just as they appear to have cracked it an unexpected visitor tips the balance.

"Another person not making life any easier for them is David; he may be back on his feet but he's still very much at odds with his former best friend. Caught in the middle of their feud is a fed-up Pete, but as Jenny's cancer treatment comes to an end, normal life for the Gifford's looks set to resume.

"However, nothing's ever that simple is it? With its wry wit and truthful portrayal, Cold Feet series nine guarantees to take the audience through another emotional chapter with the nation’s favourite friends."

Series 10 of Cold Feet is planned but will not air for some time.

It's been announced that creator Mike Bullen, the cast, producers and ITV "all felt the time was right to rest the drama before embarking on a tenth series, allowing time to pass before exploring the characters and their stories at a later stage."