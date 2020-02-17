Cold Feet to take a break as ITV drama is rested ahead of series 10

Fans of Cold Feet hoping for series 10 will be waiting a while, ITV has announced.

Cold Feet concluded its ninth series tonight with Adam (Jimmy Nesbitt), Karen (Hermione Norris), Jenny (Fay Ripley), Pete (John Thomson) and David (Robert Bathurst) all set to embark on adventures new; Adam and Karen's relationship was thrown into jeopardy by an offer that's hard to refuse.

Meanwhile, some unexpected romantic vibes left David with a spring in his stride. And, whilst drafting up their bucket list, the Giffords received some news that puts a whole new perspective on life.

Series nine ended with new beginnings, as new challenges test the oldest of friendships. Second chances, health and heartbreak. If ever we needed evidence that life can throw anything your way Cold Feet is it…

The series first launched in 1997 and successfully aired on ITV for five series. It returned in 2016 for a further four, critically acclaimed outings.

However a tenth series won't be airing in the near future.

It's been announced that creator Mike Bullen, the cast, producers and ITV "all felt the time was right to rest the drama before embarking on a tenth series, allowing time to pass before exploring the characters and their stories at a later stage."

Mike said: “We feel we've explored to our satisfaction the issues confronting the characters at this stage of their lives and we want to give them all a little time to move on, to put clear water between the stories we've told thus far and the issues they'll be exploring when they are empty nesters staring down the barrel of grandparenthood.

"We're looking forward to returning at a later date to document the agony and the ecstasy of the third age…"

James, Hermione, Robert, Fay and John said: "The Cold Feet team have proved that life never stops being funny, challenging and bitter sweet. So, although the show will take a well earned break, we all look forward, when the time is right, to returning to warm the nation's hearts once again."

Kenton Allen, Executive Producer said: "We’re so proud to have brought Cold Feet back for four amazing series and are now taking a well earned holiday and saying au-revoir and definitely not farewell to a much loved series that has defined generations of ITV viewers.”

For now, you can watch the latest episode of Cold Feet Series 9 online via ITV Hub.

Written and created by Mike Bullen, Cold Feet stars James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson as Adam, Karen, David, Jenny and Pete.

Supporting cast include Ceallach Spellman (Matthew Williams), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Olivia Marsden), Sylvie Briggs (Ellie Marsden), Jack Harper (Adam Gifford) and Madeleine Edmondson (Chloe Gifford).

You can catch up with Cold Feet's latest series via the ITV Hub here.