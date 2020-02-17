The Goes Wrong Show and King Gary to return for second series

King Gary and The Goes Wrong Show will both be back on BBC One for second series.

The Goes Wrong Show is a comedy series from the makers of The Play That Goes Wrong.

Series one of the Mischief Screen and Big Talk show saw the Cornley Drama Society perform a number of disastrous half-hour playlets, ranging from horror to period romance, via legal drama and wartime thriller.

The second series will again be written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields and sees them star alongside the returning cast from series one; Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Bryony Corrigan, Greg Tannahill, Dave Hearn and Chris Leask.

Meanwhile sitcom King Gary, made by Shiny Button, part of EndemolShine UK, follows Gary King (Tom Davis) and love-of-his life, Terri (Laura Checkley) as they bowl through family-life in suburbia. The first series saw the couple handle minor crises at home, at work, on the local Little-League football pitch and even on Deliveroo, as only a pair of major drama-queens can.

Returning cast for series two include Simon Day (The Fast Show), Camille Coduri (Him & Her), Neil Maskell (Humans) and Romesh Ranganathan (The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan).

Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning, said: “These two shows are jam packed with colourful characters and family friendly jokes which embody the BBC’s unique commitment to cross generational comedy starring UK talent at the heart of them.

"The iPlayer figures have transformed comedy’s fortunes as the very healthy uplift in consolidated viewing and young audiences brings renewed faith in a genre where shows continue to be increasingly popular and discovered by new audiences over the months and years and even decades that follow.”

Chris Bean, Director of the Cornley Drama Society, commented: “We are delighted, if not a little surprised to have been commissioned to create a second series of The Goes Wrong Show.

"It’s no secret that we hit a few snags during production of the first series, but these snags were almost all caused by poor communication. To remedy that for the second series we are issuing all employees with five telephones.”

Writer and star of King Gary, Tom Davis, said: “Both James and I have been overwhelmed by the lovely response to the first series and the way people have taken the King family into their hearts.

"We are so humbled it resonated with so many and are both excited to be returning to Butterchurn Crescent. Lully stuff.”

Both new series will take the form of six 30-minute episodes.

You can watch both series online now via the BBC iPlayer.