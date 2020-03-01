Doctor Who 2020 available now on DVD, Blu-Ray and streaming

Series 12 of BBC drama Doctor Who is now available to purchase on DVD, Blu-Ray and streaming.

The Thirteenth Doctor was in her TARDIS for a thrilling 10 part series which first landed on New Year’s Day 2020.

Now the complete series is available to get on DVD, Blu-Ray or to stream online.

Get Doctor Who Series 12 on DVD or Blu-Ray now here

Stream or download Doctor Who online

Alternatively, Doctor Who is available to buy to stream or download online via Amazon Prime Video here or via iTunes HERE.

UK licence fee payers are also currently able to stream episodes via BBC iPlayer.

You can also pick up a full box sets of past series here.

The BBC tease that the Thirteenth Doctor is "well and truly back with a bang" after opening the series with a blockbuster action packed two-part episode entitled Spyfall.

The BBC say: "Series twelve is set to be an epic action packed rollercoaster for everyone, just don’t stray too far from behind the sofa…"

As Jodie Whittaker takes charge of the TARDIS once again, the Doctor will be joined by her friends Tosin Cole (Ryan), Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham).

The twelfth series also features a host of famous faces including Stephen Fry, Sir Lenny Henry CBE, Robert Glenister, Goran Višnjić, Anjli Mohindra, Laura Fraser and Neil Stuke.