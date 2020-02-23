Call The Midwife series 9 available now on DVD and streaming

Series 9 of BBC drama Call The Midwife is now available to purchase on DVD and streaming.

A teaser for the new series reveals: "Budgets are being cut, and hospitals reorganised. Terraced houses are being demolished, and traditional family structures torn apart.

"There are wrecking balls everywhere, and it’s up to Sister Julienne, and the midwives and medics of Nonnatus House, to help find a way out of the rubble. When they themselves come under threat, their job becomes even harder."

Call The Midwife's latest series had eight brand new episodes.

Set in 1965, Series 9 of Call The Midwife sees the team dealing with cases involving cancer, diptheria, dementia, fistula, and homelessness. They are faced with loneliness among the elderly, the traumas of an exhausted carer, and the defiant behaviour of a young and vulnerable prostitute.

They deliver more babies born out of wedlock, care for a couple whose beloved infant dies, and support a brave and beautiful new mother who is blind. Meanwhile the Turner’s own family comes under threat, Lucille’s romance does not run smooth, and Sister Julienne is driven to take an extraordinary step.