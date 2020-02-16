David Walliams 'may not host National Television Awards next year'

David Walliams will reportedly not be back to host the National Television Awards in 2021.

A multiple NTA winner himself, David took centre-stage as host of the UK TV awards show last month as it celebrated its 25th anniversary.

He replaced Dermot O'Leary who had fronted the annual ceremony for the past decade.

However it appears as though David's time at the helm isn't to be a permanent one.

The Mail On Sunday newspaper reports that David is not planning to return next year.

The tabloid claims that David intends to step down after criticism of his hosting during January's show.

A source alleged: "David is a very sensitive soul and was all too aware of the negative feedback.

"He doesn’t want to put himself through that again."

As yet there has been no official comment on who will host next year's ceremony.

The 2021 National Television Awards will once again take place at London's O2 Arena, with the date set for January 26.

The latest ceremony saw The Great British Bake Off win Best Challenge Show while Jesy Nelson picked up the award for Best Factual for her documentary Odd One Out.

Other winners on the night included Katie McGlynn (Serial Drama Performance), This Morning (Live Magazine Show), Emmerdale (Serial Drama) and Strictly Come Dancing (Talent Show) while Ant and Dec won their yearly TV presenter gong, picking up the award for the nineteenth year in a row.

Special awards were handed to Gavin & Stacey and Sir Michael Palin.