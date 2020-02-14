Grantchester series 5 available now on DVD and streaming

Series 5 of ITV drama Grantchester is now available to purchase on DVD and streaming.

Adapted from the Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie, Grantchester is a detective drama, set in the 1950s Cambridgeshire village of the same name.

The latest series - the fifth to date - concluded this week on ITV with episodes now available to pre-order on DVD or stream online.

Made up of six episodes, series five picks up a year after the events of the last series, which saw young, new parish priest Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) became DI Geordie Keating’s (Robson Green) new crime-fighting partner.

A teaser for Grantchester Series 5 reads: "In Cambridge in 1957, the year Prime Minister Harold Macmillan told the British people that they had ‘never had it so good’.

"For many of the residents of Grantchester, it really will feel like they’re in a delightful new Eden, but for all the talk of paradise on earth and faith-in-action, Geordie Keating knows that trouble is never far away."