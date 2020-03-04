Here's all about ITV's new drama with Dawn French, The Trouble with Maggie Cole.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole is set in a picturesque small coastal town called Thurlbury with a close-knit community.

It follows the stories and fall out for Maggie Cole (played by Dawn French) who doesn’t pay attention to the cautionary adage that ‘those in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones’.

The six-part series will start on Wednesday 4 March at 9PM on ITV, it has been announced.

Episodes will continue weekly on ITV on Wednesdays and be available to watch online and catch up on via ITV Hub.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole cast

Alongside Dawn French (as Maggie Cole), the cast will include Mark Heap as Peter Cole, Julie Hesmondhalgh as Jill Wheadon, Vicki Pepperdine, Patrick Robinson as Marcus Ormansby, Phil Dunster as Jamie Cole, Gwyneth Keyworth as Becka Cole, Karen Saxton as Vicki Pepperdine and Kerry Howard as Kelly.

Also on the cast are Tomi May as Emil, Lee Boardman as Brian Daniels, Hollie Edwin as Sydney Hurst, Laurie Kynaston as Liam Myer, Joe Layton as Neil, Arthur McBain as Alex Myer, Rocco Padden as Josh and Emily Reid.

Completing the cast are Ray Strasser King as Phil, Shane Attwooll as Patrick, Karen Henthorn as Jenny Myer, Chetna Pandya as Dr. Carol Tomlin and Jamie Talbot as Tommy Jarvis.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole spoilers

A teaser from ITV of the show, which was previously titled Glass Houses, reveals: "Maggie has been happily married to headmaster Peter for nearly 40 years, and their son Jamie and his wife Becka live nearby.

"Other notable residents include Maggie’s best friend Jill , Brian the publican, school secretary Karen, the town’s GP Carol, local shopkeepers Emil and Roxanna, and Kelly who works in the hair salon.

"Also part-time resident is the handsome Marcus, who rents a cottage to write his best-selling novels."

In the first episode this week (Wednesday, March 4), Maggie Cole is flattered when a radio journalist interviews about the history of Thurlbury. In her excitement and with the help of a couple of G&Ts, she shares gossip about some notable residents in the community… in particular; local GP Carol, publican Brian, author Marcus Ormansby, hairdresser Kelly, teaching assistant Roxanna and Maggie’s best friend Jill.

Maggie throws a garden party for the broadcast, aided by her husband Peter, son Jamie and daughter-in-law Becka. Maggie’s interview is played in full and all the guarded secrets, indiscretions and gossip are broadcast for the whole county to hear, changing life in Thurlbury forever.

Next week (Episode 2, March 11), Maggie wants to apologise to everyone she’s upset and goes to see GP Carol, but she’s swiftly rebuffed and Peter (Maggie’s husband) comforts her, whilst attempting to hide the fact that her radio interview has gone viral.

The village is reeling from the interview, Maggie’s ex-best friend Jill bonds with fellow members of the so-called ‘outed-six’, including handsome author Marcus.

Meanwhile Neil and Kelly embrace what was broadcast and pretend that they’re lottery winners.

A persistent Maggie refuses to leave Carol’s surgery and ends up discovering the real story of the doctor’s marriage. Maggie feeling more positive about everything until Jill visits later that evening.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole will air Wednesdays on ITV at 9PM from March 4.