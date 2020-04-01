Here's all about ITV's new drama with Dawn French, The Trouble with Maggie Cole.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole is set in a picturesque small coastal town called Thurlbury with a close-knit community.

It follows the stories and fall out for Maggie Cole (played by Dawn French) who doesn’t pay attention to the cautionary adage that ‘those in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones’.

The six-part series started on Wednesday 4 March at 9PM on ITV.

Episodes will continue weekly on ITV on Wednesdays and be available to watch online and catch up on via ITV Hub.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole cast

Alongside Dawn French (as Maggie Cole), the cast will include Mark Heap as Peter Cole, Julie Hesmondhalgh as Jill Wheadon, Vicki Pepperdine, Patrick Robinson as Marcus Ormansby, Phil Dunster as Jamie Cole, Gwyneth Keyworth as Becka Cole, Karen Saxton as Vicki Pepperdine and Kerry Howard as Kelly.

Also on the cast are Tomi May as Emil, Lee Boardman as Brian Daniels, Hollie Edwin as Sydney Hurst, Laurie Kynaston as Liam Myer, Joe Layton as Neil, Arthur McBain as Alex Myer, Rocco Padden as Josh and Emily Reid.

Completing the cast are Ray Strasser King as Phil, Shane Attwooll as Patrick, Karen Henthorn as Jenny Myer, Chetna Pandya as Dr. Carol Tomlin and Jamie Talbot as Tommy Jarvis.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole spoilers

A teaser from ITV of the show, which was previously titled Glass Houses, reveals: "Maggie has been happily married to headmaster Peter for nearly 40 years, and their son Jamie and his wife Becka live nearby.

"Other notable residents include Maggie’s best friend Jill , Brian the publican, school secretary Karen, the town’s GP Carol, local shopkeepers Emil and Roxanna, and Kelly who works in the hair salon.

"Also part-time resident is the handsome Marcus, who rents a cottage to write his best-selling novels."

In the fifth episode this week (Wednesday, April 1), Maggie is in need of some time alone so she heads to the pub to get a room and amend another ‘radiogate’ wrong. She learns the real story of landlord Brian, who is far from a ‘gangster on-the-run’.

With no rooms free, Maggie stays with daughter-in-law Becka and they have a rare moment of bonding. Peter is working late at the school when his secretary Karen reveals her feelings towards him in a very unexpected way.

Next week (Episode 6, April 8), it’s the day of the village celebrations, Roxanna is still terrified by Alex’s alarming behaviour last night and is desperate to get to him before he confronts the money lenders.

Jill is shaken fromwitnessing Peter and Karen kissing and wonders if she should tell Maggie what’s happened?

Maggie is only concerned with re-uniting with her own family and heads to the celebrations with Becka to meet them. As all the villagers gather for the fete, a sudden shocking series of events are put in motion that could potentially cost the life of one beloved character and change everyone else’s in Thurlbury forever.

Alex visits Roxanna whilst she’s babysitting Neil and Kelly’s son Josh, and desperately tries to find the ‘lottery’ winnings’ to pay off the lenders.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole will air Wednesdays on ITV at 9PM from March 4.