Here's all about ITV's new drama with Dawn French, The Trouble with Maggie Cole.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole is set in a picturesque small coastal town called Thurlbury with a close-knit community.

It follows the stories and fall out for Maggie Cole (played by Dawn French) who doesn’t pay attention to the cautionary adage that ‘those in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones’.

The six-part series started on Wednesday 4 March at 9PM on ITV.

Episodes will continue weekly on ITV on Wednesdays and be available to watch online and catch up on via ITV Hub.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole cast

Alongside Dawn French (as Maggie Cole), the cast will include Mark Heap as Peter Cole, Julie Hesmondhalgh as Jill Wheadon, Vicki Pepperdine, Patrick Robinson as Marcus Ormansby, Phil Dunster as Jamie Cole, Gwyneth Keyworth as Becka Cole, Karen Saxton as Vicki Pepperdine and Kerry Howard as Kelly.

Also on the cast are Tomi May as Emil, Lee Boardman as Brian Daniels, Hollie Edwin as Sydney Hurst, Laurie Kynaston as Liam Myer, Joe Layton as Neil, Arthur McBain as Alex Myer, Rocco Padden as Josh and Emily Reid.

Completing the cast are Ray Strasser King as Phil, Shane Attwooll as Patrick, Karen Henthorn as Jenny Myer, Chetna Pandya as Dr. Carol Tomlin and Jamie Talbot as Tommy Jarvis.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole spoilers

A teaser from ITV of the show, which was previously titled Glass Houses, reveals: "Maggie has been happily married to headmaster Peter for nearly 40 years, and their son Jamie and his wife Becka live nearby.

"Other notable residents include Maggie’s best friend Jill , Brian the publican, school secretary Karen, the town’s GP Carol, local shopkeepers Emil and Roxanna, and Kelly who works in the hair salon.

"Also part-time resident is the handsome Marcus, who rents a cottage to write his best-selling novels."

In the third episode this week (Wednesday, March 18), Peter Cole is jittery about the press interest from Maggie’s interview and the online petition calling for his resignation over the scandal.

Alex is greeted at work by two money lenders, they’ve found him because his girlfriend Roxanna’s picture appeared in the papers. At the school, author Marcus Ormansby gives a talk and finds that romance is blossoming between him and Jill (another member of the ‘outed six’).

Maggie’s visit to Kelly’s salon is tense, but they have a heart to heart – leading Kelly to return home to husband Neil and take action over their ‘lottery’ money which will have dangerous consequences for Alex…

Next week (Episode 4, March 25), Maggie’s headmaster husband Peter has to contend with a campaign for his resignation and journalists are calling trying to dig up family skeletons…Fortunately, his ever dependable secretary is watching his back.

Money lenders Patrick and Phil are putting pressure on Alex to repay his debts and Marcus and Jill’s relationship blossoms when he accompanies her to the ‘planning meeting’ at the village hall for the village celebrations. Maggie and Peter turn up just as a big family secret is publicly revealed.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole will air Wednesdays on ITV at 9PM from March 4.