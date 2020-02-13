As Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway 2020 arrives on TV this month, here's all you need to know.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back for a brand new series and from the start date to tickets, here's all the latest from the show.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway 2020 start date

The Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway air date has been confirmed for Saturday, February 22.

The series will air at 7PM weekly with episodes 90 minutes long.

You'll be able to watch episodes live and catch up online via the ITV Hub.

Saturday Night Takeaway spoilers!

So what can we expect from Saturday Night Takeaway in 2020?

In the first episode on February 22, The Pussycat Dolls will join Ant and Dec performing some of their biggest hits in the legendary End of the Show Show.

Plus, multi-award winning, international singing sensation Camila Cabello has been confirmed as the first Guest Announcer.

Popular features back for 2020 include Ant vs Dec - hosted by Stephen Mulhern - Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Earas well as The Place on the Plane giveaway, where viewers are given the chance to see the Saturday Night Takeaway finale abroad.

The location of 2020's finale will be revealed in the first live show of the series.

Plus, show bosses have teased that one lucky viewer will receive a life changing prize which is "the biggest Saturday Night Takeaway has ever given."

2020 will also see a brand new comedy mini series. Ant and Dec will battle aliens and a secret race called The Squittarianuvians. Guest stars in the new series include Hugh Bonneville, Emily Atack, Amanda Holden, Richard Ayoade, Amber Gill, Paddy McGuinness, Simon Cowell with lots more celebrity surprises.

How to get Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway tickets

If you want tickets to see Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, you can sign up for free at ApplauseStore.

The minimum age to be in the audience is 18 and you'll require ID to get into the venue.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is filmed live in London at BBC Television Centre, London W12.

The final will air at a to be confirmed international location.