Eurovision 2021: When does the UK perform? Tonight's running order and timings

It's time for Eurovision 2021 - when does the UK entry perform tonight? Here's all you need to know!

Commented on by Graham Norton and broadcast live on BBC One, the qualifying acts from the semi-finals plus performers from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and host country the Netherlands all perform in the grand final of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest from Rotterdam this evening.

Representing the UK is singer James Newman and his song Embers.

The entry was revealed back in March after all of last year's contestants were required to select new songs.

James said: “I wanted to write an upbeat and positive song that people could have a party to, it’s about the spark between people who love each other."

When does the UK perform on Eurovision tonight?

UK Eurovision entry James Newman has been given a slot in the first half of the running order, singing 9th out of the 26 finalists.

Due to the nature of it being a live show, the exact time the UK will perform can't be confirmed but as a good guide in 2019 the country in the same spot performed around 8:45PM - 9:00PM UK time.

James will be singing his song Embers, co-written with Conor Blake, Danny Shah, Tom Hollings, Samuel Brennan.

Eurovision 2021 airs tonight in the UK from 8PM on BBC One.

As well as the performances from the acts there will be special interval performances from Dutch DJ Afrojack featuring Glennis Grace and Wul as well as a performance entitled ‘Rock The Roof’, a collaboration featuring six former Eurovision winners – Lenny Kuhr (1969), Teach-In (1975), Sandra Kim (1986), Helena Paparizou (2005), Lordi (2006) and Måns Zelmerlöw (2015).

The show is due to conclude at 11:45PM but has often overran in past years.

As well as the TV airing, you can also watch online via BBC iPlayer or listen in via BBC Radio 2 with Ken Bruce from 8PM as well.

Going into tonight's show, James is ranked as a huge outsider to win at odds of 150/1 with some bookies.

Meanwhile, it's been confirmed that Amanda Holden will act as the UK's spokesperson to give our scores.

Making up the UK jury is Nicki Chapman, Tom Aspaul, Michelle Gayle, Aisha Jawando and Ross Gautreau.