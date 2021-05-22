The Eurovision 2021 results have been revealed: Here's the full scoreboard from the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Commented on by Graham Norton and airing live on BBC One, the qualifying acts from the semi-finals plus performers from host country the Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, performed in the grand final of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest from Rotterdam.

James Newman represented the UK with his song Embers, co-written with Conor Blake, Danny Shah, Tom Hollings, Samuel Brennan.

He finished in last place with 0 points after the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, hosted by Chantal Janzen, Jan Smit, Edsilia Rombley and Nikkie de Jager.

Recap the full Eurovision results leaderboard and scores below...

Eurovision 2021 results: Final scoreboard

Country Act Song Points Italy Måneskin Zitti E Buoni 524 France Barbara Pravi Voilà 499 Switzerland Gjon's Tears Tout l'Univers 432 Iceland Da∂i Freyr 10 Years 378 Ukraine Go_A Shum 364 Finland Blind Channel Dark Side 301 Malta Destiny Je Me Casse 255 Lithuania The Roop Discoteque 220 Russia Manizha Russian Woman 204 Greece Stefania Last Dance 170 Bulgaria Victoria Growing Up is Getting Old 170 Portugal The Black Mamba Love Is On My Side 153 Moldova Natalia Gordienko SUGAR 115 Sweden Tusse Voices 109 Serbia Hurricane Loco Loco 102 Cyprus Elena Tsagrinou El Diablo 94 Israel Eden Alene Set Me Free 93 Norway TIX Fallen Angel 75 Belgium Hooverphonic The Wrong Place 74 Azerbaijan Efendi Mata Hari 65 Albania Anxhela Peristeri Karma 57 San Marino Senhit Adrenalina 50 Netherlands Jeangu Macrooy Birth of a New Age 11 Spain Blas Cantó Voy A Querdarme 6 Germany Jendrik I Don't Feel Hate 3 United Kingdom James Newman Embers 0

In the Grand Final, juries and viewers from all 39 participating countries voted after the 26 finalists performed.

Once the voting window, closed the presenters called upon spokespersons in all 39 countries and ask them to reveal their jury points live on air.

Next, viewers' points from all 39 countries were added up, and revealed from the lowest to the highest, to complete the final leaderboard.

James had a total of no points with neither the juries or public voting for him.

The result matched 2019's contest where Michael Rice also finished in last place, although did manage to win 11 points.

Meanwhile, the winner of the competition was Italy, who scored a total of 524 points with 3 from the UK viewers. Lithuania topped the UK public vote.

The UK voting jury was made up of Nicki Chapman, Tom Aspaul, Michelle Gayle, Aisha Jawando and Ross Gautreau. They awarded 12 points to France.

Amanda Holden was our spokesperson, delivering the results live to Rotterdam from London.

Eurovision will be back next May.