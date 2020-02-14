Sky has revealed first looks at some of its brand new British series.

Fresh from their Up Next showcase event at the Tate Modern this week, where the broadcaster unveiled its largest ever slate of programming in 2020, Sky has released first-look trailers of four of its upcoming original British series.

The new programmes are among 80 original titles to air on Sky in 2020, up 25% on 2019.

Breeders – starts March 12 on Sky One

Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard star in this new Sky original comedy, exploring the paradox that every parent knows but never admits; you would willingly die for your children, but quite often you also want to kill them.

Martin plays Paul, a caring father discovering he’s not quite the man he thought he was. His partner in this impossibly steep parental climb is Ally (Daisy), who runs a recording studio, makes Paul laugh and can read a story to their children while she's technically asleep.

In this honest and uncompromising comedy Paul and Ally are juggling full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, upheavals in their relationship and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children.

Save Me Too – starts April 1 on Sky Atlantic

Showcasing bold, British drama at its finest comes the second instalment of multi-award-winning Sky original, Save Me. From the producers of Line of Duty, Save Me Too is created and written by Lennie James who reprises his role as Nelly Rowe in the critically acclaimed London-based thriller.

Seventeen months have passed since Nelly Rowe found someone else's child while searching for his own. Save Me Too is about what Nelly does next. What responsibility he has for the life he saved. How much further he can go in his search for Jody and the gamble he takes when he finds himself at the end of the road.

New addition, Lesley Manville joins Stephen Graham, Suranne Jones, Jason Flemyng, Susan Lynch and Adrian Edmondson who all return contributing to the vibrant community viewers came to know and love in the first series.

Two Weeks To Live – starts soon on Sky One

Maisie Williams stars as Kim Noakes in this dark, Sky original comedy. Fifteen years after witnessing her father’s brutal murder, Kim escapes her controlling mum, Tina (Sian Clifford) and their isolated existence in the Scottish wilderness and heads south to England to find his killer…and just maybe find herself along the way.

But the modern world isn’t what Kim imagined and when she meets hapless brothers, Nicky (Mawaan Rizwan) and Dave (Taheen Modak), a drunken prank goes spectacularly wrong. Now hunted by murderous criminals (Jason Flemyng and Thalissa Teixeira) working for gangster, Jimmy Davies (Sean Pertwee), Kim must reunite with her overbearing Mum if they are all to survive.

I Hate Suzie – starts soon on Sky Atlantic

Billie Piper stars in a bold, bracing, Sky original drama about the moment in life when the mask slips, asking if any of us can survive being well and truly ‘known’.

Suzie Pickles (Piper), has her life upended when she is hacked and a photo of her emerges in an extremely compromising position. The series shows her unravelling as the event ricochets around every area of her life.

Episode by episode we follow her through the stages of shock, denial, fear, shame, bargaining, guilt, anger and acceptance as Suzie and her best friend and manager Naomi (Leila Farzad) try to hold her life, career and marriage to Cob (Daniel Ings) together.

As well as watching on TV, you can watch Sky content online via NOW TV.