The Tourist: BBC One announces brand new mystery thriller

BBC One has announced new drama The Tourist from writing duo Harry and Jack Williams.

The six-part series will film later this year with casting to be confirmed.

A synopsis teases: "In the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, a British man is pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and The Man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is.

"With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback."

The BBC say: "The Tourist is a character-driven mystery packed thriller, full of shocking, surprising, funny and brutal turns. Set in a world populated by quirky, enigmatic characters, off-beat black comedy punctuates high-stakes action.

"The six-episode series twists and turns through the dusty outback of Australia, to the frantic noise and lights of Singapore, and to the calm, luxury white-sand beaches of Bali.

"At its heart however, is a story of self-discovery with a ticking timebomb underneath: As The Man starts to uncover the mystery of who he was, he’s also forced to ask who he is now - and fast. Will he unlock the secrets of his identity before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him?

"Existential questions sit alongside breathless storytelling, in a very real and very human story that everyone can relate to, played out across the almost mythic, landscape of the outback, a modern-day Wild West."

Writers Harry and Jack Williams said: “The Tourist is a departure from anything we’ve written before. It isn’t an easy show to categorise - so we won’t.

"We are, however, hugely excited to have Chris Sweeney on board as director, and to be making this for the BBC. We’re thankful for their support of this ambitious project.”

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, added: “The Tourist has one of the boldest and most brain-twistingly brilliant conceits which thriller fans will have experienced in a long time.

"We are delighted to be home to this inspired and utterly original idea and can’t wait to see how Jack, Harry and the exciting team at Two Brothers will bring it to life.”

Casting and further information will be announced in due course.