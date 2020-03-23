Liar 2020 cast and spoilers from series 2 of the ITV drama

Series 2 of Liar is currently airing on ITV - who's on the cast and what's in store?

After first premiering in 2017, Liar will be back this year for a second series of six episodes.

Liar started on Monday 2 March, 2020 at 9PM on ITV and continues weekly on Monday nights. You can watch episodes online via ITV Hub.

Liar cast

Joanne Froggatt is back as Laura Nielson; Intelligent, outspoken and strong-willed, Laura is popular with both pupils and staff at the local secondary school where she teaches English.

Ioan Gruffudd reprises his role as Andrew Earlham; Outwardly charming, Andrew is a well-respected cardiac surgeon, popular with patients and colleagues alike at Broadhill Hospital, where he works.

Joining Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd for series 2 are a number of new characters including Katherine Kelly (Cheat, Mr Selfridge, The Night Manager) as DI Karen Renton, Howard Charles (The Widow, Musketeers) as Carl Peterson and Amy Nuttall (Downton Abbey, My Fair Lady) as Winnie Peterson.

Completing the series 2 cast are:

DS Rory Maxwell - Danny Webb

Oliver Graham - Sam Spruell

Katy Sutcliffe - Zoë Tapper

Liam Sutcliffe - Richie Campbell

DI Vanessa Harmon - Shelley Conn

Jennifer Robertson - Jill Halfpenny

Ian - Kieran Bew

Luke Earlham - Jamie Flatters

Ruby Allen - Sian Clifford

Liar spoilers

The first series told the story of a night that changed the lives of Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt) and Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) forever.

In the show, Joanne Froggatt plays Laura, a smart and dedicated teacher, not long out of a relationship and unsure about getting back on the dating scene. Andrew (Ioan Gruffudd) is a renowned surgeon whose son is a pupil at Laura’s school.

The shocking first series revealed Andrew to be a rapist who had drugged and assaulted at least 17 women. However in one final twist, over 9 million viewers were left reeling at the discovery of Andrew Earlham’s murdered body at the climax of season 1.

Series 2 picks up three weeks after an arrest warrant was issued for Andrew Earlham for the sexual assault of 19 women.

In this week's fourth episode (March 23), as the investigation takes a shocking turn, secrets rise to the surface. Will Laura’s past catch up with her, just as Andrew’s did?

Next week (Episode 5, March 30), a vital piece of evidence comes to light. Laura, blindsided, seeks to discover its origin, and with Katy and Liam’s help, she’s led to a startling new suspect.

Series 2 will once again be written by Jack Williams and Harry Williams of Two Brothers Pictures.

They said: “It has been a joy returning to Liar and our reunion with Joanne and Ioan. Equally we are thrilled to have Katherine Kelly on board as DI Renton after her stellar performance in Cheat.”