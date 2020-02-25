The Split series 2 cast and spoilers from the BBC drama

BBC One drama The Split is back for series 2 - when does it start, who's on the cast and what's it all about?

First airing on BBC One in 2018, The Split is a drama set in the fast-paced, messy world of London’s high-end divorce circuit.

A brand new second series of six episodes started on Tuesday, February 11 at 9PM on BBC One. Episodes continue weekly on Tuesdays.

You can watch episodes online via BBC iPlayer here while a DVD boxset of Series 2 is available to pre-order here.

The Split cast

Hannah... Nicola Walker

Nathan... Stephen Mangan

Nina... Annabel Scholey

Christie... Barry Atsma

Ruth... Deborah Findlay

Rose... Fiona Button

James... Rudi Dharmalingam

Fi... Donna Air

Richie... Ben Bailey-Smith

The Split spoilers

At the end of the first series, Hannah Stern’s (Nicola Walker) formerly rock-solid marriage was beginning to crack following the devastating revelation of Nathan’s (Stephen Mangan) affair.

For the sisters, joy turned to tragedy when their estranged father Oscar (Anthony Head) passed away the night of Rose's (Fiona Button) wedding to James (Rudi Dharmalingam). Struggling with the grief of losing her father for the second time in her life, and with Christie (Barry Atsma) having made his feelings for her clear, Hannah was torn between her past and the promise of a different future.

In series two, Hannah faces relationship problems of her own. Although her marriage to Nathan seems to be back on track, she can’t forgive Nathan for his past indiscretions, and is continuing her relationship with Christie in secret. Will Hannah take a course which could result in the end of her marriage, or can she in fact have it all?

While pressure mounts in her personal life, at work, Hannah meets a new client, TV presenter Fi Hansen (Donna Air), who needs help escaping her marriage to music producer Richie Hansen (Ben Bailey Smith).

One half of the UK’s most powerful celebrity couples, Fi was locked into an aggressive NDA by her husband when she was young and naive. Fi now wants out of her marriage, and hires Hannah to help her leave her dangerously coercive and manipulative partner.

But their divorce is set to be all the things the press love - public and messy.

As the glossy veneer of the couple's meticulously constructed public image is peeled away, and the pain that lies behind brand Hansen is slowly revealed, Hannah must invest more than just her billable hours in helping Fi reclaim her life.

Meanwhile, Rose and James return from their honeymoon with ambitions to start their own family, and Nina teeters on the edge, as the consequences of her erratic behaviour finally catch up with her.

In Episode 3 tonight (February 25), Hannah’s personal and professional lives collide when Nathan and his new pupil Chloe (Amaka Okafor) help Hannah and Christie (Barry Atsma) with the Hansen case.

As Hannah desperately tries to clean up any evidence of her affair, Christie learns a secret about their past that fuels his anger.

After their first meeting to discuss child arrangements with Richie’s lawyer, Hannah realises this is not going to be a clean fight, and suspects Fi (Donna Air) may be hiding something.

Meanwhile Nathan plans a surprise wedding anniversary party for Hannah at their family home, where secrets start to come out...

The Split airs Tuesday nights on BBC One from 9PM.