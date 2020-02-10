The Real Full Monty set to return with a brand new twist

ITV's The Real Full Monty is set to return for 2020 with a new twist.

After first starting in 2017, The Real Full Monty sees famous faces strip off as they take part in a Full Monty style dance routine.

The show will be back for 2020 with Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan once again leading troupes of men and women to bare all.

They hope to build on the impact of past years to keep key health messages about regular checks for testicular and prostate cancer at the forefront of the nation’s minds.

And for this year, there's apparently going to be an extra challenge.

According to The Sun newspaper, this year's celebrities will be performing their routines on ice.

An insider said: “The producers have clearly taken some inspiration from Dancing On Ice and added an extra challenge for the celebs.

“It seems we’ve got a bit immune to the sight of stars exposing their bits to an audience — and the elements."

They added: "Now when they start their performance, they’ll have an extra reason not to want to fall flat on their face, or any other part of their body for that matter.”

Stars on the 2020 cast are to be confirmed.

Last year's male line up of celebrities was made up of Love Island winner Jack Fincham, Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher, King of the Jungle Joe Pasquale, Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez, snooker legend Willie Thorne, Crimewatch’s Rav Wilding, Dancing on Ice star Matt Evers, and footballer Jason Cundy.

Those on the women's all star cast were legendary tennis icon Martina Navratilova, EastEnders star Laurie Brett, Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson, So Solid Crew’s Lisa Maffia, TOWIE’s Danielle Armstrong, and Benidorm’s Crissy Rock.