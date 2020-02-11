BRITs 2020 date, host, nominations and line up of performers

The BRIT Awards 2020 are this month - when are the BRITs on TV, who's hosting and who's performing?

Here's all the latest from the 2020 BRITs ahead of the awards being given out next week, including who's performing on the BRITs so far.

BRIT Awards 2020 date and time

The 2020 Brit Awards will be held on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 at the O2 Arena in London.

The show will air live on ITV from 8PM running until 10PM.

The Brits 2020 will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall for a third year.

Jack said: “I'm delighted to be back hosting The BRITs for a third time! I'm excited for another night of trying not to put my foot in it in front of the biggest names in the music industry."

BRITs 2020 nominations

The full shortlist of nominations for the 2020 BRIT awards was revealed live on ITV at 5PM on Saturday, January 11. Host Alice Levine announced the nominations across the one hour show.

The full list of Brits 2020 nominations is available here.

It was previously revealed that Celeste is the winner of the 2020 Rising Star Award (previously the Critics’ Choice Award), having been nominated alongside Joy Crookes and Beabadoobee.

This year sees a number of changes, with bosses dropping both the International Group and Best Music Video categories.

In addition, no more awards will be decided by fan votes. Instead, a voting academy made up of approximately 1200 music industry experts throughout the UK will decide the winners. The academy is made up of artists, retailers, promoters, agents, publishers, labels, producers and media.

BRITs 2020 performers

Performing live on the night will be 2020 BRIT nominees Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, Mabel and Stormzy.

They will join the previously-announced BRITs Rising Star winner Celeste on the show.

Also making a special performance will be Sir Rod Stewart who recently celebrated his career of more than 50 years.

BRIT Awards tickets

You can be in the audience for the BRIT Awards in 2020 at the O2 Arena.

You need to be at least 16 years old and can purchase tickets from TheO2.co.uk.