Endeavour 2020 cast and spoilers from new series of the ITV drama

Endeavour is back on ITV tonight with its new series for 2020 - who's on the cast and what's it all about?

The show follows the early career of the young Endeavour Morse, played by acclaimed actor, Shaun Evans.

Based on author Colin Dexter's characters, a brand new set of three films will see Evans reprise his role alongside celebrated star of stage and screen, Roger Allam as mentor DI Fred Thursday.

Endeavour airs on Sunday nights at 8PM on ITV from February 9.

Endeavour cast

Alongside Evans and Allam, also on the Endeavour cast for series 7, Anton Lesser (Game Of Thrones) returns as CS Reginald Bright, Sean Rigby (Gunpowder) as DS Jim Strange, James Bradshaw (Close To The Enemy) as Dr Max DeBryn, Abigail Thaw (I Want My Wife Back) as Dorothea Frazil and Caroline O’Neill (Last Tango In Halifax) as Win Thursday.

The full cast includes:

Mrs Bright - CAROL ROYLE

Violetta - STEPHANIE LEONIDAS

Ludo - RYAN GAGE

Rafiq Sardar - PAL ARON

Johnny Simba - BUOM TIHNGANG

Adrian Sloane - GRAEME STEVELY

Oberon Prince - NEIL ROBERTS

Uqbah Sardar - MADHAV SHARMA

Farook Sardar - SIA ALIPOUR

Martin Gorman - JASON MERRELLS

Gary Rogers - WILLIAM ALLAM

Isla Trent - DEVA WAREING

Bobby Singh - HARKI BHAMBRA

Stanley Nayle - TED ROBBINS

Rosemary Prince - EMMA CUNLIFFE

Mrs Radowicz - REBECCA SAIRE

Salim Sardar - SHANE ZAZA

Nuha Sardar - HIFTU QUASEM

Endeavour spoilers

The new trilogy of films mark Endeavour and his colleagues entering a new decade and era of change. Opening on New Year’s Eve 1969, normal order has been resumed and the team reunited at Castle Gate CID, with Chief Superintendent Bright back in charge.

However, the events of the past year have left their mark, and the new series will see old friendships challenged and new relationships blossom.

Tonight's second episode is called Oracle.

As campaigning for the 1970 general election gets underway in Oxford, racial tensions escalate in the city and a clash between two young rival gangs results in tragedy.

Initial investigations lead Endeavour and Thursday to the door of a familiar face, where they discover the influence of the British Movement, a right wing organisation hoping to win an Oxford seat.

Elsewhere in the city, tragedy strikes a second time, this time an Indian restaurant, where a customer’s mysterious disappearance and a shocking murder put even the strongest family loyalties to the test.

Endeavour airs tonight, Sunday, February 16 at 8PM on ITV.

There are three episodes of Endeavour in 2020 and you can catch up online via ITV Hub.