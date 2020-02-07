This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield has announced he's gay.

Phillip took to social media this morning to share a heartfelt statement before joining Holly Willoughby live on ITV.

In his post on Instagram, Phillip wrote: "You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing - and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years.

"With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

He continued: "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby...

"My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

"My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family..

"Steph has been incredible - I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support.

"Of course they are worried about Steph but I know they will scoop us both us.

"My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise - and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I couldn't hope to work with more wonderful, supportive teams...

"Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth - so now it's my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as something and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward.

"Please be kind, especially to my family. Phillip."

After Phillip appeared on This Morning today to speak about coming out, Holly told him: "I think we all just take a breathe at that point, reading that I can hear your voice the pain how difficult it is for you, this is a big day, I know this is something you've been living with for a really long time."

Phil then got teary as he said: "I was getting to the point where i didn't like myself because i wasn't being honest. I need to be that person on the other side of the sofa telling their story.

"This is absolutely my decision. It is something I have to do. I am very conscious of the hurt but I am proud of myself today."

"This is the sister I've never had," Phil said of Holly before praising This Morning's crew: "I'm very proud of this unbelievable team, you are all amazing and I love you very much."

Holly and Phil were joined on the show by Ruth and Eamonn Holmes.

Eamonn said: "Nobody should be embarrassed about their sexuality. It's fantastic you have spoken. We are all here by your side. We will be the first to stand beside you."

