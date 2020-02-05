Series 23 of BBC drama Silent Witness is now available to purchase on DVD and streaming.

The longest running British crime drama currently airing on TV, Silent Witness follows a team of forensic pathologists helping police solve murders using clues found on the bodies of the victims - the silent witnesses.

A 23rd series made up of ten episodes recently wrapped up airing on BBC One.

Get Silent Witness Series 23 now here

Stream or download Silent Witness online

Alternatively, Silent Witness is currently available to stream in full for free for UK licence fee payers via the BBC iPlayer here.

Series 23 is also available to watch, download and stream via Amazon Prime Video as well as iTunes

You can also pick up box sets of the past 22 series worth of episodes here.

Emilia Fox (Dr Nikki Alexander), Richard Lintern (Dr Thomas Chamberlin), David Caves (Jack Hodgson) and Liz Carr (Clarissa Mullery) return as the dynamic Lyell unit, for five new topical thrilling two-part contemporary stories set against the familiar landscapes of London.

A body in the concrete pillar of a car park. A downed plane. Scientific research gone wrong. The cases that end up at the Lyell Centre are rarely straightforward. Initial suspicions are challenged as the evidence mounts, and Nikki and the team must work harder than ever to find the truth.

Episodes 1 and 2

In the opening episode, the team investigate a downed private jet. Its passengers include the former US Ambassador, Jonathan Kraft. When Thomas is called to an apparent suicide of a successful businessman, he finds unexpected connections to the plane crash. Are they dealing with a coordinated attack?

Episodes 3 and 4

When a body is found in a field near the village of Hartford, Nikki and the Lyell team confirm it is that of missing teenager Jason Forbes. Working to the theory that most killers strike ‘close to home’, the ambitious DCI Claire Ashby is committed to proving the guilt of her main suspect, local locksmith Malcolm Wilde. Is she narrowing her focus too soon?

Episodes 5 and 6

The body of a woman is found on train tracks in London, badly damaged from electrical burns. On the mortuary slab, the woman’s recent and historic injuries suggest years of abuse, likely within the home.

Episodes 7 and 8

Teenagers messing around in a stolen car collide with a concrete pillar in a multi-story car park. The joyriders escape, but within the smashed concrete, the unmistakable form of a skull is revealed. After painstakingly extracting the skeleton encased inside, Nikki and the Lyell team must investigate a suspicious death from 20 years ago.

Episodes 9 and 10

Thomas investigates the case of John Sealy, a soldier who died during a military training exercise involving exposure to CS gas. It appears John died from an aneurism, but when Thomas discovers the trace of a possible nerve agent in his system, the family are desperate for answers. Was a chemical weapon involved or is there a more innocent explanation?