Vera series 10 available now on DVD and streaming

Series 10 of ITV drama Vera is now available to purchase on DVD and streaming.

Following the huge success of series nine, award winning actress, Brenda Blethyn donned her infamous mac and hat to play the unorthodox but brilliantly perceptive Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope, in chilling feature length episodes set against the backdrop of the North East.

Series 10 of Vera is made up of four stand alone episodes, each two hours long which are now available to buy on DVD.

Get Vera series 10 on DVD now here

Stream or download Vera online

Alternatively, you can currently watch the latest episodes for free online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

When it comes to past series, a box set of Vera series 1 to 9 is available to order here.

Past episodes of Vera are also available to download and stream online via Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.

Alongside Brenda Blethyn in the titular role, the cast of Vera series 10 features Kenny Doughty who returns as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, who over the years has proved himself to be a strong and reliable partner to DCI Stanhope.

Completing Vera’s team is Jon Morrison who plays DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones who plays DC Mark Edwards, Ibinabo Jack who plays DC Jacqueline Williams and Paul Kaye who returns as Pathologist Dr. Malcolm Donahue.

The four episodes making up series 10 are:

Episode 1 - Blood Will Tell

Episode 2 – Parent Not Expected

Episode 3 - Dirty

Episode 4 - The Escape Turn